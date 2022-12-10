(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Oregon in 2021.
Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years — but it’s not the top name in Oregon — while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
50. Luca
Luca is a name of Latin origin meaning “bringer of light”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 68
National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,847
49. Ezekiel
Ezekiel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God’s strength”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 69
National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,799
48. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 70
National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,642
45. Rowan (tie)
Rowan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “rowan tree”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 71
National
- Rank: #106
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,617
45. Michael (tie)
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 71
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,041
45. Jacob (tie)
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 71
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,397
42. Silas (tie)
Silas is a name of Latin origin meaning “forest”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 72
National
- Rank: #91
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,863
42. Isaiah (tie)
Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is salvation”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 72
National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,673
42. Elias (tie)
Elias is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord is my God”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 72
National
- Rank: #48
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,305
39. Wesley (tie)
Wesley is a name of English origin meaning “field to the west”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 73
National
- Rank: #84
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,196
39. River (tie)
River is a name of British origin meaning “flowing body of water”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 73
National
- Rank: #110
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,455
39. Emmett (tie)
Emmett is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “universal”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 73
National
- Rank: #103
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,638
37. Sebastian (tie)
Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning “venerable”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 74
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,867
37. Jaxon (tie)
Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 74
National
- Rank: #55
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,693
35. Logan (tie)
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 77
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,786
35. Ethan (tie)
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 77
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,804
32. Lincoln (tie)
Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 81
National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,653
32. Levi (tie)
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 81
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,469
32. Carter (tie)
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 81
National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,163
31. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 83
National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,907
29. Everett (tie)
Everett is a name of English origin meaning “brave, strong boar”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 84
National
- Rank: #82
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,219
29. David (tie)
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 84
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,843
27. Grayson (tie)
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 86
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,499
27. Alexander (tie)
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 86
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,344
26. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 89
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,066
24. Julian (tie)
Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 91
National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,629
24. Aiden (tie)
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 91
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,252
23. Asher
Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 92
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,281
22. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 93
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,040
20. Wyatt (tie)
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 96
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,981
20. Maverick (tie)
Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 96
National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,548
19. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 97
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,501
18. Miles
Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning “soldier”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 102
National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,694
17. Leo
Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 104
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,749
16. Ezra
Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 113
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,365
14. Owen (tie)
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 115
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,713
14. Jackson (tie)
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 115
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,197
13. Hudson
Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 116
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,584
12. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 128
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,504
11. Mateo
Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift of God”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 129
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,112
10. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 140
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies in 2021: 12,088
9. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 147
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies in 2021: 12,367
7. Theodore (tie)
Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 150
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,535
7. Elijah (tie)
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 150
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies in 2021: 12,708
6. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 151
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies in 2021: 18,739
5. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 157
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies in 2021: 11,501
4. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 171
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies in 2021: 11,791
3. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 178
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies in 2021: 11,307
2. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 203
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies in 2021: 20,272
1. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.
Oregon
- Number of babies in 2021: 211
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies in 2021: 14,616