(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Oregon in 2021.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years — but it’s not the top name in Oregon — while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

50. Luca

Luca is a name of Latin origin meaning “bringer of light”.

Number of babies in 2021: 68

Rank: #42

Number of babies in 2021: 6,847

49. Ezekiel

Ezekiel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God’s strength”.

Number of babies in 2021: 69

Rank: #53

Number of babies in 2021: 5,799

48. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Number of babies in 2021: 70

Rank: #46

Number of babies in 2021: 6,642

45. Rowan (tie)

Rowan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “rowan tree”.

Number of babies in 2021: 71

Rank: #106

Number of babies in 2021: 3,617

45. Michael (tie)

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Number of babies in 2021: 71

Rank: #17

Number of babies in 2021: 9,041

45. Jacob (tie)

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Number of babies in 2021: 71

Rank: #24

Number of babies in 2021: 8,397

42. Silas (tie)

Silas is a name of Latin origin meaning “forest”.

Number of babies in 2021: 72

Rank: #91

Number of babies in 2021: 3,863

42. Isaiah (tie)

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is salvation”.

Number of babies in 2021: 72

Rank: #56

Number of babies in 2021: 5,673

42. Elias (tie)

Elias is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord is my God”.

Number of babies in 2021: 72

Rank: #48

Number of babies in 2021: 6,305

39. Wesley (tie)

Wesley is a name of English origin meaning “field to the west”.

Number of babies in 2021: 73

Rank: #84

Number of babies in 2021: 4,196

39. River (tie)

River is a name of British origin meaning “flowing body of water”.

Number of babies in 2021: 73

Rank: #110

Number of babies in 2021: 3,455

39. Emmett (tie)

Emmett is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “universal”.

Number of babies in 2021: 73

Rank: #103

Number of babies in 2021: 3,638

37. Sebastian (tie)

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning “venerable”.

Number of babies in 2021: 74

Rank: #19

Number of babies in 2021: 8,867

37. Jaxon (tie)

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Number of babies in 2021: 74

Rank: #55

Number of babies in 2021: 5,693

35. Logan (tie)

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Number of babies in 2021: 77

Rank: #21

Number of babies in 2021: 8,786

35. Ethan (tie)

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

Number of babies in 2021: 77

Rank: #20

Number of babies in 2021: 8,804

32. Lincoln (tie)

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.

Number of babies in 2021: 81

Rank: #45

Number of babies in 2021: 6,653

32. Levi (tie)

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.

Number of babies in 2021: 81

Rank: #12

Number of babies in 2021: 9,469

32. Carter (tie)

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.

Number of babies in 2021: 81

Rank: #39

Number of babies in 2021: 7,163

31. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.

Number of babies in 2021: 83

Rank: #40

Number of babies in 2021: 6,907

29. Everett (tie)

Everett is a name of English origin meaning “brave, strong boar”.

Number of babies in 2021: 84

Rank: #82

Number of babies in 2021: 4,219

29. David (tie)

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Number of babies in 2021: 84

Rank: #30

Number of babies in 2021: 7,843

27. Grayson (tie)

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.

Number of babies in 2021: 86

Rank: #35

Number of babies in 2021: 7,499

27. Alexander (tie)

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Number of babies in 2021: 86

Rank: #13

Number of babies in 2021: 9,344

26. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Number of babies in 2021: 89

Rank: #16

Number of babies in 2021: 9,066

24. Julian (tie)

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

Number of babies in 2021: 91

Rank: #33

Number of babies in 2021: 7,629

24. Aiden (tie)

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.

Number of babies in 2021: 91

Rank: #26

Number of babies in 2021: 8,252

23. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.

Number of babies in 2021: 92

Rank: #25

Number of babies in 2021: 8,281

22. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

Number of babies in 2021: 93

Rank: #18

Number of babies in 2021: 9,040

20. Wyatt (tie)

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.

Number of babies in 2021: 96

Rank: #29

Number of babies in 2021: 7,981

20. Maverick (tie)

Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.

Number of babies in 2021: 96

Rank: #47

Number of babies in 2021: 6,548

19. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Number of babies in 2021: 97

Rank: #23

Number of babies in 2021: 8,501

18. Miles

Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning “soldier”.

Number of babies in 2021: 102

Rank: #54

Number of babies in 2021: 5,694

17. Leo

Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion”.

Number of babies in 2021: 104

Rank: #31

Number of babies in 2021: 7,749

16. Ezra

Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.

Number of babies in 2021: 113

Rank: #37

Number of babies in 2021: 7,365

14. Owen (tie)

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.

Number of babies in 2021: 115

Rank: #22

Number of babies in 2021: 8,713

14. Jackson (tie)

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Number of babies in 2021: 115

Rank: #14

Number of babies in 2021: 9,197

13. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.

Number of babies in 2021: 116

Rank: #34

Number of babies in 2021: 7,584

12. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Number of babies in 2021: 128

Rank: #11

Number of babies in 2021: 9,504

11. Mateo

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift of God”.

Number of babies in 2021: 129

Rank: #15

Number of babies in 2021: 9,112

10. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Number of babies in 2021: 140

Rank: #6

Number of babies in 2021: 12,088

9. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Number of babies in 2021: 147

Rank: #5

Number of babies in 2021: 12,367

7. Theodore (tie)

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.

Number of babies in 2021: 150

Rank: #10

Number of babies in 2021: 9,535

7. Elijah (tie)

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Number of babies in 2021: 150

Rank: #4

Number of babies in 2021: 12,708

6. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Number of babies in 2021: 151

Rank: #2

Number of babies in 2021: 18,739

5. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Number of babies in 2021: 157

Rank: #8

Number of babies in 2021: 11,501

4. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Number of babies in 2021: 171

Rank: #7

Number of babies in 2021: 11,791

3. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.

Number of babies in 2021: 178

Rank: #9

Number of babies in 2021: 11,307

2. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.

Number of babies in 2021: 203

Rank: #1

Number of babies in 2021: 20,272

1. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.

Number of babies in 2021: 211

