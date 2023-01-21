(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Oregon from 1990 to 1999.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

50. Mackenzie

Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “son of the bright one”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 751

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 319 (#107 most common name, -57.5% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #96

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 34,700

49. Katie

Katie is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 756

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 114 (#342 (tie) most common name, -84.9% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #69

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 49,410

48. Mariah

Mariah is a name of Latin origin meaning “the Lord is my teacher”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 769

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 129 (#303 (tie) most common name, -83.2% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #79

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 44,585

47. Allison

Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 771

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 497 (#56 most common name, -35.5% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #41

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 74,425

46. Jasmine

Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 789

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 359 (#95 most common name, -54.5% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #25

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 105,302

45. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 790

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 21 (#857 most common name, -97.3% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #45

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,604

44. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 793

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 138 (#285 most common name, -82.6% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #53

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 61,753

43. Natalie

Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 809

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 893 (#19 most common name, +10.4% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #52

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,367

42. Morgan

Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 851

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 226 (#169 most common name, -73.4% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #30

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,188

41. Sara

Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 864

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 155 (#247 most common name, -82.1% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #43

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,156

40. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 867

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#276 most common name, -83.9% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #32

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 86,515

39. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 901

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,457 (#5 most common name, +61.7% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #42

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,757

38. Maria

Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 941

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 344 (#99 most common name, -63.4% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #47

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 70,856

37. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 941

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#379 most common name, -89.7% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #20

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,598

36. Sierra

Sierra is a name of Spanish origin meaning “mountain range”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 947

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 172 (#217 most common name, -81.8% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #81

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 43,615

35. Brianna

Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 951

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 279 (#134 (tie) most common name, -70.7% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #26

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 99,101

34. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 960

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 194 (#194 most common name, -79.8% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #31

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 89,967

33. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 979

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 535 (#51 most common name, -45.4% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #19

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 117,463

32. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 993

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,200 (#2 most common name, +121.6% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #38

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,895

31. Shelby

Shelby is a name of Norse origin meaning “willow”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 996

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 128 (#305 (tie) most common name, -87.1% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #44

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,987

30. Alexandra

Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,000

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 325 (#105 most common name, -67.5% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #28

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,793

29. Haley

Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,020

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#364 most common name, -89.9% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #46

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,181

28. Danielle

Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,024

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 106 (#356 most common name, -89.6% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #24

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,581

27. Katherine

Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,038

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 308 (#114 most common name, -70.3% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #27

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 96,877

26. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,089

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 259 (#149 (tie) most common name, -76.2% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #13

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 153,578

25. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,108

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,269 (#1 most common name, +104.8% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #56

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 58,199

24. Chelsea

Chelsea is a name of English origin meaning “port for chalk”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,110

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#515 most common name, -94.2% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #34

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 84,777

23. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,166

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 521 (#54 most common name, -55.3% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #35

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 78,558

22. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,206

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 447 (#65 most common name, -62.9% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #18

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 131,188

21. Kelsey

Kelsey is a name of English origin meaning “ship’s victory”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,217

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 70 (#476 (tie) most common name, -94.2% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #33

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 85,116

20. Courtney

Courtney is a name of French origin meaning “short nose”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,221

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 26 (#791 most common name, -97.9% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #22

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 113,278

19. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,232

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#257 (tie) most common name, -87.9% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #23

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,703

18. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,335

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 884 (#20 most common name, -33.8% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #29

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,852

17. Alyssa

Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,356

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 295 (#121 most common name, -78.2% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #21

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,249

16. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,413

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 172 (#217 most common name, -87.8% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #16

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 148,025

15. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,425

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#268 most common name, -89.9% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #14- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,822

14. Nicole

Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,567

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 135 (#290 (tie) most common name, -91.4% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #17

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 136,102

13. Brittany

Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,647

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 32 (#733 (tie) most common name, -98.1% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #7

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,815

12. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,736

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 182 (#206 (tie) most common name, -89.5% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #15

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,144

11. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,794

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 424 (#72 most common name, -76.4% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #9

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 169,021

10. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,881

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 223 (#171 most common name, -88.1% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #12

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 155,888

9. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,976

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,135 (#12 most common name, -42.6% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #8

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 172,669

8. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,025

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 101 (#371 (tie) most common name, -95.0% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #10

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 160,360

7. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,243

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#425 most common name, -96.3% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #6

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 191,101

6. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,413

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 698 (#33 most common name, -71.1% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #5

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,009

5. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,430

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 848 (#23 most common name, -65.1% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #11

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 158,797

4. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,528

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 378 (#89 most common name, -85.0% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #4

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,371

3. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,104

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,276 (#10 most common name, -58.9% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #3

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 237,240

2. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,268

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 281 (#131 most common name, -91.4% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #2

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301,809

1. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,479

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 228 (#168 most common name, -93.4% compared to the 90s)

National