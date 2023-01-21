(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Oregon from 1990 to 1999.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
50. Mackenzie
Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “son of the bright one”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 751
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 319 (#107 most common name, -57.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #96
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 34,700
49. Katie
Katie is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 756
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 114 (#342 (tie) most common name, -84.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #69
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 49,410
48. Mariah
Mariah is a name of Latin origin meaning “the Lord is my teacher”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 769
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 129 (#303 (tie) most common name, -83.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #79
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 44,585
47. Allison
Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 771
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 497 (#56 most common name, -35.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #41
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 74,425
46. Jasmine
Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 789
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 359 (#95 most common name, -54.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #25
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 105,302
45. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 790
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 21 (#857 most common name, -97.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #45
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,604
44. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 793
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 138 (#285 most common name, -82.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #53
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 61,753
43. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 809
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 893 (#19 most common name, +10.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #52
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,367
42. Morgan
Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 851
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 226 (#169 most common name, -73.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #30
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,188
41. Sara
Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 864
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 155 (#247 most common name, -82.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #43
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,156
40. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 867
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#276 most common name, -83.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #32
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 86,515
39. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 901
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,457 (#5 most common name, +61.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #42
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,757
38. Maria
Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 941
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 344 (#99 most common name, -63.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #47
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 70,856
37. Amber
Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 941
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#379 most common name, -89.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #20
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,598
36. Sierra
Sierra is a name of Spanish origin meaning “mountain range”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 947
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 172 (#217 most common name, -81.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #81
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 43,615
35. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 951
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 279 (#134 (tie) most common name, -70.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #26
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 99,101
34. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 960
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 194 (#194 most common name, -79.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #31
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 89,967
33. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 979
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 535 (#51 most common name, -45.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #19
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 117,463
32. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 993
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,200 (#2 most common name, +121.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #38
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,895
31. Shelby
Shelby is a name of Norse origin meaning “willow”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 996
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 128 (#305 (tie) most common name, -87.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #44
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,987
30. Alexandra
Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,000
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 325 (#105 most common name, -67.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #28
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,793
29. Haley
Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,020
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#364 most common name, -89.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #46
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,181
28. Danielle
Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,024
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 106 (#356 most common name, -89.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #24
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,581
27. Katherine
Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,038
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 308 (#114 most common name, -70.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #27
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 96,877
26. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,089
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 259 (#149 (tie) most common name, -76.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #13
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 153,578
25. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,108
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,269 (#1 most common name, +104.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #56
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 58,199
24. Chelsea
Chelsea is a name of English origin meaning “port for chalk”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,110
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#515 most common name, -94.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #34
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 84,777
23. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,166
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 521 (#54 most common name, -55.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #35
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 78,558
22. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,206
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 447 (#65 most common name, -62.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #18
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 131,188
21. Kelsey
Kelsey is a name of English origin meaning “ship’s victory”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,217
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 70 (#476 (tie) most common name, -94.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #33
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 85,116
20. Courtney
Courtney is a name of French origin meaning “short nose”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,221
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 26 (#791 most common name, -97.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #22
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 113,278
19. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,232
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#257 (tie) most common name, -87.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #23
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,703
18. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,335
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 884 (#20 most common name, -33.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #29
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,852
17. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,356
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 295 (#121 most common name, -78.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #21
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,249
16. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,413
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 172 (#217 most common name, -87.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #16
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 148,025
15. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,425
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#268 most common name, -89.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #14- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,822
14. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,567
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 135 (#290 (tie) most common name, -91.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #17
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 136,102
13. Brittany
Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,647
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 32 (#733 (tie) most common name, -98.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #7
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,815
12. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,736
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 182 (#206 (tie) most common name, -89.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #15
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,144
11. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,794
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 424 (#72 most common name, -76.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #9
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 169,021
10. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,881
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 223 (#171 most common name, -88.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #12
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 155,888
9. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,976
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,135 (#12 most common name, -42.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #8
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 172,669
8. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,025
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 101 (#371 (tie) most common name, -95.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #10
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 160,360
7. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,243
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#425 most common name, -96.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #6
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 191,101
6. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,413
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 698 (#33 most common name, -71.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #5
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,009
5. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,430
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 848 (#23 most common name, -65.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #11
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 158,797
4. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,528
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 378 (#89 most common name, -85.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #4
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,371
3. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,104
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,276 (#10 most common name, -58.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #3
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 237,240
2. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,268
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 281 (#131 most common name, -91.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #2
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301,809
1. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
Oregon
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,479
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 228 (#168 most common name, -93.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #1
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 303,111