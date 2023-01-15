(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

50. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 978

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,608 (#9 most common name, +64.4% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #59

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,541

49. Tanner

Tanner is a name of English origin meaning “leather maker”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 981

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 342 (#146 (tie) most common name, -65.1% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #101

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 37,346

48. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 989

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 412 (#122 most common name, -58.3% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #45

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,706

47. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,006

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 912 (#35 (tie) most common name, -9.3% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #56

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,262

46. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,013

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 215 (#220 most common name, -78.8% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #36

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 119,275

45. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,031

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 428 (#114 (tie) most common name, -58.5% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #40

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890

44. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,080

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 211 (#224 most common name, -80.5% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #35

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095

43. Sean

Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,087

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 185 (#246 (tie) most common name, -83.0% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #44

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,993

42. Trevor

Trevor is a name of Irish origin meaning “ambitious”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,091

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 169 (#267 most common name, -84.5% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #61

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,933

41. Travis

Travis is a name of French origin meaning “to cross”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,108

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 146 (#300 (tie) most common name, -86.8% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #53

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 68,194

40. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,197

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 539 (#89 most common name, -55.0% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #32

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036

39. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,212

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 244 (#192 most common name, -79.9% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #29

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220

38. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,217

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 101 (#388 most common name, -91.7% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #65

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 58,382

37. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,238

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 594 (#80 (tie) most common name, -52.0% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #46

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128

36. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,238

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 550 (#87 most common name, -55.6% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #37

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 118,861

35. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,248

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 333 (#151 (tie) most common name, -73.3% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #38

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748

34. Jesse

Jesse is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord exists”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,289

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#141 (tie) most common name, -72.9% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #50

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 73,790

33. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,353

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 696 (#61 most common name, -48.6% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #26

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603

32. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,467

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 428 (#114 (tie) most common name, -70.8% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #25

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195

31. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,468

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 605 (#78 most common name, -58.8% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #31

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355

30. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,671

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 775 (#51 most common name, -53.6% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #39

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309

29. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,714

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 783 (#49 most common name, -54.3% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #34

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062

28. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,748

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 552 (#86 most common name, -68.4% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #20

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430

27. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,750

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 829 (#46 most common name, -52.6% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #21

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464

26. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,778

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 803 (#48 most common name, -54.8% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #15

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101

25. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,823

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,525 (#12 most common name, -16.3% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #33

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562

24. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,928

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,803 (#4 most common name, -6.5% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #30

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912

23. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,937

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 963 (#30 most common name, -50.3% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #19

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192

22. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,938

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,783 (#5 most common name, -8.0% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #18

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802

21. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,190

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,499 (#13 most common name, -31.6% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #13

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926

20. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,363

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 329 (#153 most common name, -86.1% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #17

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108

19. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,378

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 637 (#70 most common name, -73.2% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #28

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733

18. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,485

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 912 (#35 (tie) most common name, -63.3% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #10

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696

17. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,491

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,598 (#10 most common name, -35.8% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #23

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922

16. Cody

Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,564

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 241 (#196 most common name, -90.6% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #27

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472

15. Kyle

Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,671

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 221 (#212 (tie) most common name, -91.7% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #24

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198

14. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,707

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 499 (#96 most common name, -81.6% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #16

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268

13. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,710

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,275 (#21 most common name, -53.0% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #12

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651

12. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,796

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 772 (#52 most common name, -72.4% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #14

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206

11. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,888

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,445 (#16 most common name, -50.0% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #8

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291

10. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,898

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 444 (#110 most common name, -84.7% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #11

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398

9. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,899

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 467 (#103 (tie) most common name, -83.9% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #6

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308

8. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,162

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 955 (#32 most common name, -69.8% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #3

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639

7. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,176

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 721 (#59 most common name, -77.3% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #2

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231

6. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,296

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 621 (#75 most common name, -81.2% compared to the 90s)

National- Rank: #22

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120

5. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,335

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 988 (#28 most common name, -70.4% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #7

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884

4. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,550

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 847 (#42 most common name, -76.1% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #4

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139

3. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,790

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 513 (#94 most common name, -86.5% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #9

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292

2. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,044

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,134 (#26 most common name, -72.0% compared to the 90s)

National

Rank: #1

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360

1. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Oregon

Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,608

Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,429 (#18 most common name, -69.0% compared to the 90s)

National