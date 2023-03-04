(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of January 2023.

The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $7,306,681, which is 90% higher than the state average of $474,097.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Oregon

1. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA: 18

2. Astoria, OR: 2

2. Hood River, OR: 2

2. Salem, OR: 2

5. Albany-Lebanon, OR: 1

5. Bend, OR: 1

5. Eugene-Springfield, OR: 1

5. Prineville, OR: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

30. Warren

Typical home value: $599,705

1-year price change: +2.1%

5-year price change: +39.6%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

29. Colton

Typical home value: $602,332

1-year price change: +1.8%

5-year price change: +59.2%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

28. Rockcreek

Typical home value: $604,074

1-year price change: +2.8%

5-year price change: +27.6%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

27. Sherwood

Typical home value: $611,415

1-year price change: +5.7%

5-year price change: +44.5%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

26. Garden Home-Whitford

Typical home value: $612,190

1-year price change: +3.3%

5-year price change: +27.8%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

25. Wilsonville

Typical home value: $616,439

1-year price change: +4.9%

5-year price change: +42.8%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

24. Tualatin

Typical home value: $618,195

1-year price change: +1.9%

5-year price change: +33.5%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

23. Eagle Creek

Typical home value: $621,282

1-year price change: +1.8%

5-year price change: +44.0%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

22. Pleasant Hill

Typical home value: $627,452

1-year price change: +6.9%

5-year price change: +53.4%

Metro area: Eugene-Springfield, OR

21. Mount Hood Parkdale

Typical home value: $634,455

1-year price change: +0.6%

5-year price change: +56.4%

Metro area: Hood River, OR

20. Damascus

Typical home value: $637,746

1-year price change: +3.2%

5-year price change: +39.8%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

19. Neskowin

Typical home value: $648,479

1-year price change: +2.2%

5-year price change: +68.4%

Metro area: not in a metro area

18. Aurora

Typical home value: $648,745

1-year price change: +3.9%

5-year price change: +57.0%

Metro area: Salem, OR

17. Hood River

Typical home value: $650,592

1-year price change: +5.6%

5-year price change: +54.3%

Metro area: Hood River, OR

16. Mulino

Typical home value: $650,760

1-year price change: +4.5%

5-year price change: +57.0%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

15. Boring

Typical home value: $662,247

1-year price change: +2.2%

5-year price change: +47.3%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

14. Bend

Typical home value: $669,629

1-year price change: -0.2%

5-year price change: +67.7%

Metro area: Bend, OR

13. Happy Valley

Typical home value: $669,999

1-year price change: +3.6%

5-year price change: +39.6%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

12. Rickreall

Typical home value: $671,830

1-year price change: +2.6%

5-year price change: +60.2%

Metro area: Salem, OR

11. Beavercreek

Typical home value: $701,770

1-year price change: +5.1%

5-year price change: +56.5%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

10. West Linn

Typical home value: $715,002

1-year price change: +2.5%

5-year price change: +42.5%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

9. Durham

Typical home value: $717,546

1-year price change: +1.8%

5-year price change: +22.9%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

8. West Slope

Typical home value: $736,839

1-year price change: +3.4%

5-year price change: +28.3%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

7. Sisters

Typical home value: $745,073

1-year price change: +4.9%

5-year price change: +75.6%

Metro area: Albany-Lebanon, OR

6. Manzanita

Typical home value: $774,261

1-year price change: +10.2%

5-year price change: +64.3%

Metro area: not in a metro area

5. Cannon Beach

Typical home value: $810,745

1-year price change: +8.9%

5-year price change: +74.0%

Metro area: Astoria, OR

4. Arch Cape

Typical home value: $827,204

1-year price change: +7.5%

5-year price change: +61.7%

Metro area: Astoria, OR

3. Lake Oswego

Typical home value: $840,121

1-year price change: +4.2%

5-year price change: +42.5%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

2. Powell Butte

Typical home value: $871,416

1-year price change: +8.9%

5-year price change: +87.8%

Metro area: Prineville, OR

1. Raleigh Hills