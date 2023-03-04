(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of January 2023.
The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $7,306,681, which is 90% higher than the state average of $474,097.
Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Oregon
- 1. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA: 18
- 2. Astoria, OR: 2
- 2. Hood River, OR: 2
- 2. Salem, OR: 2
- 5. Albany-Lebanon, OR: 1
- 5. Bend, OR: 1
- 5. Eugene-Springfield, OR: 1
- 5. Prineville, OR: 1
Read on to see which cities made the list.
30. Warren
- Typical home value: $599,705
- 1-year price change: +2.1%
- 5-year price change: +39.6%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
29. Colton
- Typical home value: $602,332
- 1-year price change: +1.8%
- 5-year price change: +59.2%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
28. Rockcreek
- Typical home value: $604,074
- 1-year price change: +2.8%
- 5-year price change: +27.6%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
27. Sherwood
- Typical home value: $611,415
- 1-year price change: +5.7%
- 5-year price change: +44.5%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
26. Garden Home-Whitford
- Typical home value: $612,190
- 1-year price change: +3.3%
- 5-year price change: +27.8%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
25. Wilsonville
- Typical home value: $616,439
- 1-year price change: +4.9%
- 5-year price change: +42.8%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
24. Tualatin
- Typical home value: $618,195
- 1-year price change: +1.9%
- 5-year price change: +33.5%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
23. Eagle Creek
- Typical home value: $621,282
- 1-year price change: +1.8%
- 5-year price change: +44.0%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
22. Pleasant Hill
- Typical home value: $627,452
- 1-year price change: +6.9%
- 5-year price change: +53.4%
- Metro area: Eugene-Springfield, OR
21. Mount Hood Parkdale
- Typical home value: $634,455
- 1-year price change: +0.6%
- 5-year price change: +56.4%
- Metro area: Hood River, OR
20. Damascus
- Typical home value: $637,746
- 1-year price change: +3.2%
- 5-year price change: +39.8%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
19. Neskowin
- Typical home value: $648,479
- 1-year price change: +2.2%
- 5-year price change: +68.4%
- Metro area: not in a metro area
18. Aurora
- Typical home value: $648,745
- 1-year price change: +3.9%
- 5-year price change: +57.0%
- Metro area: Salem, OR
17. Hood River
- Typical home value: $650,592
- 1-year price change: +5.6%
- 5-year price change: +54.3%
- Metro area: Hood River, OR
16. Mulino
- Typical home value: $650,760
- 1-year price change: +4.5%
- 5-year price change: +57.0%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
15. Boring
- Typical home value: $662,247
- 1-year price change: +2.2%
- 5-year price change: +47.3%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
14. Bend
- Typical home value: $669,629
- 1-year price change: -0.2%
- 5-year price change: +67.7%
- Metro area: Bend, OR
13. Happy Valley
- Typical home value: $669,999
- 1-year price change: +3.6%
- 5-year price change: +39.6%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
12. Rickreall
- Typical home value: $671,830
- 1-year price change: +2.6%
- 5-year price change: +60.2%
- Metro area: Salem, OR
11. Beavercreek
- Typical home value: $701,770
- 1-year price change: +5.1%
- 5-year price change: +56.5%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
10. West Linn
- Typical home value: $715,002
- 1-year price change: +2.5%
- 5-year price change: +42.5%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
9. Durham
- Typical home value: $717,546
- 1-year price change: +1.8%
- 5-year price change: +22.9%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
8. West Slope
- Typical home value: $736,839
- 1-year price change: +3.4%
- 5-year price change: +28.3%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
7. Sisters
- Typical home value: $745,073
- 1-year price change: +4.9%
- 5-year price change: +75.6%
- Metro area: Albany-Lebanon, OR
6. Manzanita
- Typical home value: $774,261
- 1-year price change: +10.2%
- 5-year price change: +64.3%
- Metro area: not in a metro area
5. Cannon Beach
- Typical home value: $810,745
- 1-year price change: +8.9%
- 5-year price change: +74.0%
- Metro area: Astoria, OR
4. Arch Cape
- Typical home value: $827,204
- 1-year price change: +7.5%
- 5-year price change: +61.7%
- Metro area: Astoria, OR
3. Lake Oswego
- Typical home value: $840,121
- 1-year price change: +4.2%
- 5-year price change: +42.5%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
2. Powell Butte
- Typical home value: $871,416
- 1-year price change: +8.9%
- 5-year price change: +87.8%
- Metro area: Prineville, OR
1. Raleigh Hills
- Typical home value: $901,116
- 1-year price change: +5.5%
- 5-year price change: +32.0%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA