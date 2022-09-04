(STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.
Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
With baby boomers moving into old age, fewer babies being born, and longer life expectancies, the senior population of America is on a spectacular rise. The lengthening of the U.S. life expectancy has been particularly dramatic, rising to nearly 79 years from 68 years in 1950.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates.
36. Washington County
- Population aged 65 or older: 13.3%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.8%
- Median age: 36.9 years old
— Median age of males: 35.9 years old
— Median age of females: 37.9 years old
- Total population: 595,761 people
35. Multnomah County
- Population aged 65 or older: 13.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 18.7%
- Median age: 37.5 years old
— Median age of males: 37.1 years old
— Median age of females: 37.8 years old
- Total population: 809,869 people
34. Morrow County
- Population aged 65 or older: 15%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 27.6%
- Median age: 38.3 years old
— Median age of males: 38.6 years old
— Median age of females: 37.9 years old
- Total population: 11,425 people
33. Hood River County
- Population aged 65 or older: 15.2%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.7%
- Median age: 39.5 years old
— Median age of males: 40.5 years old
— Median age of females: 38.6 years old
- Total population: 23,270 people
32. Umatilla County
- Population aged 65 or older: 15.6%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 25.3%
- Median age: 36.7 years old
— Median age of males: 35.4 years old
— Median age of females: 38.1 years old
- Total population: 77,319 people
31. Marion County
- Population aged 65 or older: 15.7%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 24.5%
- Median age: 36.9 years old
— Median age of males: 35.5 years old
— Median age of females: 37.9 years old
- Total population: 343,742 people
30. Benton County
- Population aged 65 or older: 16%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 16.2%
- Median age: 33.2 years old
— Median age of males: 31.7 years old
— Median age of females: 35 years old
- Total population: 92,168 people
29. Malheur County
- Population aged 65 or older: 16.6%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 25.0%
- Median age: 36.1 years old
— Median age of males: 35.4 years old
— Median age of females: 37.9 years old
- Total population: 30,632 people
28. Yamhill County
- Population aged 65 or older: 17.2%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.1%
- Median age: 38.6 years old
— Median age of males: 37.5 years old
— Median age of females: 39.8 years old
- Total population: 106,087 people
27. Polk County
- Population aged 65 or older: 17.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.6%
- Median age: 37 years old
— Median age of males: 36.1 years old
— Median age of females: 38.2 years old
- Total population: 84,730 people
26. Clackamas County
- Population aged 65 or older: 18%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.5%
- Median age: 41.7 years old
— Median age of males: 40.6 years old
— Median age of females: 42.9 years old
- Total population: 415,084 people
25. Linn County
- Population aged 65 or older: 18.6%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.5%
- Median age: 39.9 years old
— Median age of males: 38.9 years old
— Median age of females: 40.6 years old
- Total population: 127,216 people
24. Columbia County
- Population aged 65 or older: 18.7%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.0%
- Median age: 43.3 years old
— Median age of males: 42.4 years old
— Median age of females: 44.5 years old
- Total population: 52,117 people
23. Lane County
- Population aged 65 or older: 19.3%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 18.4%
- Median age: 39.7 years old
— Median age of males: 38.3 years old
— Median age of females: 41.1 years old
- Total population: 377,749 people
22. Jefferson County
- Population aged 65 or older: 19.3%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.4%
- Median age: 41 years old
— Median age of males: 40.3 years old
— Median age of females: 42 years old
- Total population: 24,048 people
21. Deschutes County
- Population aged 65 or older: 19.9%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.0%
- Median age: 42.4 years old
— Median age of males: 41.4 years old
— Median age of females: 43.5 years old
- Total population: 191,749 people
20. Wasco County
- Population aged 65 or older: 20.1%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.4%
- Median age: 40.2 years old
— Median age of males: 38.8 years old
— Median age of females: 41.8 years old
- Total population: 26,274 people
19. Union County
- Population aged 65 or older: 20.6%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.1%
- Median age: 40 years old
— Median age of males: 38.6 years old
— Median age of females: 41.1 years old
- Total population: 26,502 people
18. Klamath County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.2%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.7%
- Median age: 42 years old
— Median age of males: 41.3 years old
— Median age of females: 42.9 years old
- Total population: 67,606 people
17. Jackson County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.5%
- Median age: 42.6 years old
— Median age of males: 41.2 years old
— Median age of females: 44.2 years old
- Total population: 218,781 people
16. Clatsop County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.3%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 18.9%
- Median age: 44.4 years old
— Median age of males: 42.6 years old
— Median age of females: 45.7 years old
- Total population: 39,656 people
15. Sherman County
- Population aged 65 or older: 23.1%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.4%
- Median age: 47.8 years old
— Median age of males: 46.8 years old
— Median age of females: 49.1 years old
- Total population: 1,686 people
14. Harney County
- Population aged 65 or older: 23.9%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.3%
- Median age: 45.1 years old
— Median age of males: 42.4 years old
— Median age of females: 46.7 years old
- Total population: 7,310 people
13. Crook County
- Population aged 65 or older: 24.9%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.8%
- Median age: 46.8 years old
— Median age of males: 47.4 years old
— Median age of females: 46.4 years old
- Total population: 23,733 people
12. Lake County
- Population aged 65 or older: 24.9%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 18.8%
- Median age: 47.5 years old
— Median age of males: 48.4 years old
— Median age of females: 46.6 years old
- Total population: 7,896 people
11. Tillamook County
- Population aged 65 or older: 25.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 18.8%
- Median age: 48.6 years old
— Median age of males: 46.4 years old
— Median age of females: 51 years old
- Total population: 26,782 people
10. Douglas County
- Population aged 65 or older: 25.7%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.3%
- Median age: 47 years old
— Median age of males: 45.4 years old
— Median age of females: 49 years old
- Total population: 110,015 people
9. Coos County
- Population aged 65 or older: 25.9%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 18.4%
- Median age: 48.7 years old
— Median age of males: 46.9 years old
— Median age of females: 49.8 years old
- Total population: 64,175 people
8. Josephine County
- Population aged 65 or older: 26%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.5%
- Median age: 47.5 years old
— Median age of males: 45.5 years old
— Median age of females: 49.8 years old
- Total population: 87,097 people
7. Baker County
- Population aged 65 or older: 26.7%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.6%
- Median age: 48.2 years old
— Median age of males: 46.1 years old
— Median age of females: 50.2 years old
- Total population: 16,090 people
6. Wallowa County
- Population aged 65 or older: 28.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 18.4%
- Median age: 52.4 years old
— Median age of males: 51.5 years old
— Median age of females: 53 years old
- Total population: 7,065 people
5. Lincoln County
- Population aged 65 or older: 28.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 16.9%
- Median age: 51.8 years old
— Median age of males: 50.2 years old
— Median age of females: 53.4 years old
- Total population: 49,336 people
4. Gilliam County
- Population aged 65 or older: 29.7%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 17.4%
- Median age: 52.6 years old
— Median age of males: 51.3 years old
— Median age of females: 53.5 years old
- Total population: 1,896 people
3. Grant County
- Population aged 65 or older: 30.6%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 17.2%
- Median age: 52.8 years old
— Median age of males: 51.7 years old
— Median age of females: 53.6 years old
- Total population: 7,174 people
2. Curry County
- Population aged 65 or older: 34.3%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 14.1%
- Median age: 56.3 years old
— Median age of males: 55.7 years old
— Median age of females: 56.9 years old
- Total population: 22,889 people
1. Wheeler County
- Population aged 65 or older: 34.4%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 18.1%
- Median age: 56.9 years old
— Median age of males: 55.2 years old
— Median age of females: 59.1 years old
- Total population: 1,417 people