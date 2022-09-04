(STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.

Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.

With baby boomers moving into old age, fewer babies being born, and longer life expectancies, the senior population of America is on a spectacular rise. The lengthening of the U.S. life expectancy has been particularly dramatic, rising to nearly 79 years from 68 years in 1950.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates.

36. Washington County

Population aged 65 or older: 13.3%

Population aged 18 and younger: 22.8%

Median age: 36.9 years old

— Median age of males: 35.9 years old — Median age of females: 37.9 years old Total population: 595,761 people

35. Multnomah County

Population aged 65 or older: 13.5%

Population aged 18 and younger: 18.7%

Median age: 37.5 years old

— Median age of males: 37.1 years old — Median age of females: 37.8 years old Total population: 809,869 people

34. Morrow County

Population aged 65 or older: 15%

Population aged 18 and younger: 27.6%

Median age: 38.3 years old

— Median age of males: 38.6 years old — Median age of females: 37.9 years old Total population: 11,425 people

33. Hood River County

Population aged 65 or older: 15.2%

Population aged 18 and younger: 23.7%

Median age: 39.5 years old

— Median age of males: 40.5 years old — Median age of females: 38.6 years old Total population: 23,270 people

32. Umatilla County

Population aged 65 or older: 15.6%

Population aged 18 and younger: 25.3%

Median age: 36.7 years old

— Median age of males: 35.4 years old — Median age of females: 38.1 years old Total population: 77,319 people

31. Marion County

Population aged 65 or older: 15.7%

Population aged 18 and younger: 24.5%

Median age: 36.9 years old

— Median age of males: 35.5 years old — Median age of females: 37.9 years old Total population: 343,742 people

30. Benton County

Population aged 65 or older: 16%

Population aged 18 and younger: 16.2%

Median age: 33.2 years old

— Median age of males: 31.7 years old — Median age of females: 35 years old Total population: 92,168 people

29. Malheur County

Population aged 65 or older: 16.6%

Population aged 18 and younger: 25.0%

Median age: 36.1 years old

— Median age of males: 35.4 years old — Median age of females: 37.9 years old Total population: 30,632 people

28. Yamhill County

Population aged 65 or older: 17.2%

Population aged 18 and younger: 22.1%

Median age: 38.6 years old

— Median age of males: 37.5 years old — Median age of females: 39.8 years old Total population: 106,087 people

27. Polk County

Population aged 65 or older: 17.8%

Population aged 18 and younger: 22.6%

Median age: 37 years old

— Median age of males: 36.1 years old — Median age of females: 38.2 years old Total population: 84,730 people

26. Clackamas County

Population aged 65 or older: 18%

Population aged 18 and younger: 21.5%

Median age: 41.7 years old

— Median age of males: 40.6 years old — Median age of females: 42.9 years old Total population: 415,084 people

25. Linn County

Population aged 65 or older: 18.6%

Population aged 18 and younger: 22.5%

Median age: 39.9 years old

— Median age of males: 38.9 years old — Median age of females: 40.6 years old Total population: 127,216 people

24. Columbia County

Population aged 65 or older: 18.7%

Population aged 18 and younger: 21.0%

Median age: 43.3 years old

— Median age of males: 42.4 years old — Median age of females: 44.5 years old Total population: 52,117 people

23. Lane County

Population aged 65 or older: 19.3%

Population aged 18 and younger: 18.4%

Median age: 39.7 years old

— Median age of males: 38.3 years old — Median age of females: 41.1 years old Total population: 377,749 people

22. Jefferson County

Population aged 65 or older: 19.3%

Population aged 18 and younger: 23.4%

Median age: 41 years old

— Median age of males: 40.3 years old — Median age of females: 42 years old Total population: 24,048 people

21. Deschutes County

Population aged 65 or older: 19.9%

Population aged 18 and younger: 20.0%

Median age: 42.4 years old

— Median age of males: 41.4 years old — Median age of females: 43.5 years old Total population: 191,749 people

20. Wasco County

Population aged 65 or older: 20.1%

Population aged 18 and younger: 22.4%

Median age: 40.2 years old

— Median age of males: 38.8 years old — Median age of females: 41.8 years old Total population: 26,274 people

19. Union County

Population aged 65 or older: 20.6%

Population aged 18 and younger: 22.1%

Median age: 40 years old

— Median age of males: 38.6 years old — Median age of females: 41.1 years old Total population: 26,502 people

18. Klamath County

Population aged 65 or older: 21.2%

Population aged 18 and younger: 21.7%

Median age: 42 years old

— Median age of males: 41.3 years old — Median age of females: 42.9 years old Total population: 67,606 people

17. Jackson County

Population aged 65 or older: 22%

Population aged 18 and younger: 20.5%

Median age: 42.6 years old

— Median age of males: 41.2 years old — Median age of females: 44.2 years old Total population: 218,781 people

16. Clatsop County

Population aged 65 or older: 22.3%

Population aged 18 and younger: 18.9%

Median age: 44.4 years old

— Median age of males: 42.6 years old — Median age of females: 45.7 years old Total population: 39,656 people

15. Sherman County

Population aged 65 or older: 23.1%

Population aged 18 and younger: 19.4%

Median age: 47.8 years old

— Median age of males: 46.8 years old — Median age of females: 49.1 years old Total population: 1,686 people

14. Harney County

Population aged 65 or older: 23.9%

Population aged 18 and younger: 20.3%

Median age: 45.1 years old

— Median age of males: 42.4 years old — Median age of females: 46.7 years old Total population: 7,310 people

13. Crook County

Population aged 65 or older: 24.9%

Population aged 18 and younger: 19.8%

Median age: 46.8 years old

— Median age of males: 47.4 years old — Median age of females: 46.4 years old Total population: 23,733 people

12. Lake County

Population aged 65 or older: 24.9%

Population aged 18 and younger: 18.8%

Median age: 47.5 years old

— Median age of males: 48.4 years old — Median age of females: 46.6 years old Total population: 7,896 people

11. Tillamook County

Population aged 65 or older: 25.5%

Population aged 18 and younger: 18.8%

Median age: 48.6 years old

— Median age of males: 46.4 years old — Median age of females: 51 years old Total population: 26,782 people

10. Douglas County

Population aged 65 or older: 25.7%

Population aged 18 and younger: 19.3%

Median age: 47 years old

— Median age of males: 45.4 years old — Median age of females: 49 years old Total population: 110,015 people

9. Coos County

Population aged 65 or older: 25.9%

Population aged 18 and younger: 18.4%

Median age: 48.7 years old

— Median age of males: 46.9 years old — Median age of females: 49.8 years old Total population: 64,175 people

8. Josephine County

Population aged 65 or older: 26%

Population aged 18 and younger: 19.5%

Median age: 47.5 years old

— Median age of males: 45.5 years old — Median age of females: 49.8 years old Total population: 87,097 people

7. Baker County

Population aged 65 or older: 26.7%

Population aged 18 and younger: 19.6%

Median age: 48.2 years old

— Median age of males: 46.1 years old — Median age of females: 50.2 years old Total population: 16,090 people

6. Wallowa County

Population aged 65 or older: 28.5%

Population aged 18 and younger: 18.4%

Median age: 52.4 years old

— Median age of males: 51.5 years old — Median age of females: 53 years old Total population: 7,065 people

5. Lincoln County

Population aged 65 or older: 28.8%

Population aged 18 and younger: 16.9%

Median age: 51.8 years old

— Median age of males: 50.2 years old — Median age of females: 53.4 years old Total population: 49,336 people

4. Gilliam County

Population aged 65 or older: 29.7%

Population aged 18 and younger: 17.4%

Median age: 52.6 years old

— Median age of males: 51.3 years old — Median age of females: 53.5 years old Total population: 1,896 people

3. Grant County

Population aged 65 or older: 30.6%

Population aged 18 and younger: 17.2%

Median age: 52.8 years old

— Median age of males: 51.7 years old — Median age of females: 53.6 years old Total population: 7,174 people

2. Curry County

Population aged 65 or older: 34.3%

Population aged 18 and younger: 14.1%

Median age: 56.3 years old

— Median age of males: 55.7 years old — Median age of females: 56.9 years old Total population: 22,889 people

