(STACKER) — It’s almost summer, and the weather is starting to heat up.

With this in mind, Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the warmest summers in Oregon using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Data represents the average temperatures from June to August 2022; the historic average is the average for these months from 1901 to 2000.

25. Linn County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 64 degrees

Historic average summer temperature: 61 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.5 degrees

24. Lane County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 64 degrees

Historic average summer temperature: 61 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.5 degrees

23. Curry County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 65 degrees

Historic average summer temperature: 62 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.8 degrees

22. Lake County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 65 degrees

Historic average summer temperature: 61 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.7 degrees

21. Marion County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 65 degrees

Historic average summer temperature: 61 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.0 degrees

20. Columbia County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 65 degrees

Historic average summer temperature: 61 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.1 degrees

19. Washington County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 66 degrees

Historic average summer temperature: 62 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.4 degrees

18. Crook County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 66 degrees

Historic average summer temperature: 61 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 5.1 degrees

17. Douglas County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 66 degrees

Historic average summer temperature: 62 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.0 degrees

16. Yamhill County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 66 degrees

Historic average summer temperature: 63 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.5 degrees

15. Polk County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 66 degrees

Historic average summer temperature: 63 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.9 degrees

14. Benton County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 67 degrees

Historic average summer temperature: 63 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.4 degrees

13. Jefferson County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 67 degrees

Historic average summer temperature: 62 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.8 degrees

12. Wheeler County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 67 degrees

Historic average summer temperature: 62 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.6 degrees

11. Multnomah County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 67 degrees

Historic average summer temperature: 63 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.0 degrees

10. Baker County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 67 degrees

Historic average summer temperature: 63 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.4 degrees

9. Josephine County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 67 degrees

Historic average summer temperature: 63 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.2 degrees

8. Jackson County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 68 degrees

Historic average summer temperature: 64 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.9 degrees

7. Harney County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 68 degrees

Historic average summer temperature: 63 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.8 degrees

6. Wasco County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 68 degrees

Historic average summer temperature: 63 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.4 degrees

5. Umatilla County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 68 degrees

Historic average summer temperature: 64 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.7 degrees

4. Morrow County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 69 degrees

Historic average summer temperature: 65 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.8 degrees

3. Sherman County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 70 degrees

Historic average summer temperature: 66 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.6 degrees

2. Gilliam County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 70 degrees

Historic average summer temperature: 66 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.6 degrees

1. Malheur County