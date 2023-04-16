(STACKER) — Over a fourth of the continental U.S. is currently experiencing moderate to exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

While severe to exceptional drought conditions persist in the West — which is currently experiencing a brief reprieve from its driest period of the last 1,200 years — other parts of the country less associated with drought, like the northeast and the midwest, have also experienced spells of unusual dryness.

Upon entering spring — usually a time of peak, essential rainfall — conditions in the Northwest, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Southern Plains are worsening. The Southern Plains — comprised of central and northern Texas, western Kansas and Oklahoma, and portions of Nebraska, Colorado, and New Mexico — are experiencing exceptional drought conditions with precipitation well below historical averages for this time of year.

Stacker cited data from U.S. Drought Monitor to identify the counties in Oregon with the worst droughts in the week leading up to April 10, 2023. Counties are ranked by percent of the area in drought conditions. Abnormally dry is not considered to be a drought, but is included as a separate data point. Additional data for the state overall is included.

Oregon drought statistics

Abnormally dry: 29.9%

Area in drought: 57.2% (#5 nationally)

— Moderate drought: 33.6%

— Severe drought: 17.4%

— Extreme drought: 6.2%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

23. Umatilla County

Abnormally dry: 45.8%

Area in drought: 0.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

23. Tillamook County (tie)

Abnormally dry: 64.6%

Area in drought: 0.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

23. Polk County (tie)

Abnormally dry: 66.9%

Area in drought: 0.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

22. Union County

Abnormally dry: 88.8%

Area in drought: 0.6%

— Moderate drought: 0.6%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

21. Clackamas County

Abnormally dry: 32.3%

Area in drought: 1.1%

— Moderate drought: 1.1%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

20. Morrow County

Abnormally dry: 50.6%

Area in drought: 2.1%

— Moderate drought: 2.1%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

19. Marion County

Abnormally dry: 56.3%

Area in drought: 10.9%

— Moderate drought: 10.9%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

18. Malheur County

Abnormally dry: 64.1%

Area in drought: 14.8%

— Moderate drought: 12.2%

— Severe drought: 2.6%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

17. Linn County

Abnormally dry: 73.5%

Area in drought: 26.4%

— Moderate drought: 26.4%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

16. Douglas County

Abnormally dry: 63.8%

Area in drought: 36.2%

— Moderate drought: 36.2%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

15. Lane County

Abnormally dry: 54.3%

Area in drought: 45.7%

— Moderate drought: 45.7%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

14. Gilliam County

Abnormally dry: 38.7%

Area in drought: 56.6%

— Moderate drought: 39.0%

— Severe drought: 17.6%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

13. Wallowa County

Abnormally dry: 20.5%

Area in drought: 71.3%

— Moderate drought: 71.3%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

12. Wasco County

Abnormally dry: 20.4%

Area in drought: 79.3%

— Moderate drought: 29.4%

— Severe drought: 49.9%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

11. Jackson County

Abnormally dry: 9.0%

Area in drought: 91.0%

— Moderate drought: 91.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

10. Grant County

Abnormally dry: 5.8%

Area in drought: 94.2%

— Moderate drought: 33.7%

— Severe drought: 39.0%

— Extreme drought: 21.5%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

9. Sherman County

Abnormally dry: 5.4%

Area in drought: 94.6%

— Moderate drought: 41.1%

— Severe drought: 53.5%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

8. Baker County

Abnormally dry: 4.6%

Area in drought: 95.4%

— Moderate drought: 81.7%

— Severe drought: 13.7%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

7. Harney County

Abnormally dry: 4.0%

Area in drought: 96.0%

— Moderate drought: 66.3%

— Severe drought: 22.8%

— Extreme drought: 7.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

6. Lake County

Abnormally dry: 0.6%

Area in drought: 99.4%

— Moderate drought: 58.6%

— Severe drought: 40.2%

— Extreme drought: 0.6%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

1. Klamath County (tie)

Abnormally dry: 0.0%

Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 35.1%

— Severe drought: 64.9%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

1. Crook County (tie)

Abnormally dry: 0.0%

Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 100.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

1. Jefferson County (tie)

Abnormally dry: 0.0%

Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 22.8%

— Severe drought: 56.6%

— Extreme drought: 20.7%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

1. Wheeler County (tie)

Abnormally dry: 0.0%

Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 29.8%

— Severe drought: 55.0%

— Extreme drought: 15.2%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

1. Deschutes County (tie)