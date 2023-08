(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Oregon using data from Zillow.

Cities are ranked by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12 months ending June 2023.

Data was available for 285 cities and towns in Oregon. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by 1.1% to $348,853.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

1. Roseburg, OR: 6

2. La Grande, OR: 4

3. Hermiston-Pendleton, OR: 3

3. Newport, OR: 3

3. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA: 3

3. Salem, OR: 3

7. Astoria, OR: 2

7. Corvallis, OR: 2

7. The Dalles, OR: 2

10. Brookings, OR: 1

10. Coos Bay, OR: 1

10. Eugene-Springfield, OR: 1

10. Klamath Falls, OR: 1

10. Medford, OR: 1

10. Ontario, OR-ID: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

50. Mount Vernon

Typical home value: $318,417

1-year price change: +$1,346 (+0.4%)

5-year price change: +$123,369 (+63.3%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

49. Yachats

Typical home value: $534,966

1-year price change: +$1,576 (+0.3%)

5-year price change: +$215,757 (+67.6%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

48. La Grande

Typical home value: $276,963

1-year price change: +$1,600 (+0.6%)

5-year price change: +$84,939 (+44.2%)

Metro area: La Grande, OR

47. Metolius

Typical home value: $333,079

1-year price change: +$1,698 (+0.5%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: not in a metro area

46. Sutherlin

Typical home value: $337,998

1-year price change: +$1,712 (+0.5%)

5-year price change: +$126,158 (+59.6%)

Metro area: Roseburg, OR

45. Klamath Falls

Typical home value: $287,220

1-year price change: +$1,742 (+0.6%)

5-year price change: +$113,123 (+65.0%)

Metro area: Klamath Falls, OR

44. Dundee

Typical home value: $582,016

1-year price change: +$1,816 (+0.3%)

5-year price change: +$174,789 (+42.9%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

43. Scotts Mills

Typical home value: $582,857

1-year price change: +$1,857 (+0.3%)

5-year price change: +$228,670 (+64.6%)

Metro area: Salem, OR

42. Hayesville

Typical home value: $402,364

1-year price change: +$1,901 (+0.5%)

5-year price change: +$119,465 (+42.2%)

Metro area: Salem, OR

41. Corvallis

Typical home value: $537,254

1-year price change: +$2,031 (+0.4%)

5-year price change: +$152,850 (+39.8%)

Metro area: Corvallis, OR

40. Butte Falls

Typical home value: $276,339

1-year price change: +$2,142 (+0.8%)

5-year price change: +$98,334 (+55.2%)

Metro area: Medford, OR

39. Amity

Typical home value: $565,847

1-year price change: +$2,308 (+0.4%)

5-year price change: +$211,165 (+59.5%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

38. Westfir

Typical home value: $322,124

1-year price change: +$2,375 (+0.7%)

5-year price change: +$117,669 (+57.6%)

Metro area: Eugene-Springfield, OR

37. Arch Cape

Typical home value: $930,851

1-year price change: +$2,647 (+0.3%)

5-year price change: +$388,493 (+71.6%)

Metro area: Astoria, OR

36. North Bend

Typical home value: $369,443

1-year price change: +$2,692 (+0.7%)

5-year price change: +$130,750 (+54.8%)

Metro area: Coos Bay, OR

35. Dayton

Typical home value: $492,401

1-year price change: +$2,915 (+0.6%)

5-year price change: +$187,599 (+61.5%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

34. Yoncalla

Typical home value: $307,790

1-year price change: +$2,969 (+1.0%)

5-year price change: +$103,890 (+51.0%)

Metro area: Roseburg, OR

33. Canyon City

Typical home value: $255,999

1-year price change: +$3,754 (+1.5%)

5-year price change: +$95,227 (+59.2%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

32. Burns

Typical home value: $167,643

1-year price change: +$3,866 (+2.4%)

5-year price change: +$71,710 (+74.7%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

31. Waldport

Typical home value: $472,597

1-year price change: +$3,956 (+0.8%)

5-year price change: +$206,866 (+77.8%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

30. Rockaway Beach

Typical home value: $469,845

1-year price change: +$4,149 (+0.9%)

5-year price change: +$198,507 (+73.2%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

29. Baker City

Typical home value: $240,434

1-year price change: +$4,513 (+1.9%)

5-year price change: +$105,398 (+78.1%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

28. Lakeview

Typical home value: $177,927

1-year price change: +$4,911 (+2.8%)

5-year price change: +$67,232 (+60.7%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

27. John Day

Typical home value: $260,381

1-year price change: +$4,914 (+1.9%)

5-year price change: +$94,947 (+57.4%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

26. Boardman

Typical home value: $345,165

1-year price change: +$5,319 (+1.6%)

5-year price change: +$141,066 (+69.1%)

Metro area: Hermiston-Pendleton, OR

25. Hines

Typical home value: $224,119

1-year price change: +$5,376 (+2.5%)

5-year price change: +$93,289 (+71.3%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

24. Drain

Typical home value: $313,962

1-year price change: +$5,505 (+1.8%)

5-year price change: +$132,807 (+73.3%)

Metro area: Roseburg, OR

23. Union

Typical home value: $269,330

1-year price change: +$5,600 (+2.1%)

5-year price change: +$100,652 (+59.7%)

Metro area: La Grande, OR

22. Siletz

Typical home value: $462,512

1-year price change: +$5,758 (+1.3%)

5-year price change: +$175,521 (+61.2%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

21. Oakland

Typical home value: $427,100

1-year price change: +$5,781 (+1.4%)

5-year price change: +$187,495 (+78.3%)

Metro area: Roseburg, OR

20. Sublimity

Typical home value: $548,049

1-year price change: +$6,416 (+1.2%)

5-year price change: +$191,383 (+53.7%)

Metro area: Salem, OR

19. Summerville

Typical home value: $503,499

1-year price change: +$7,515 (+1.5%)

5-year price change: +$188,578 (+59.9%)

Metro area: La Grande, OR

18. Wallowa

Typical home value: $307,751

1-year price change: +$7,873 (+2.6%)

5-year price change: +$137,250 (+80.5%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

17. Seaside

Typical home value: $501,800

1-year price change: +$7,875 (+1.6%)

5-year price change: +$192,764 (+62.4%)

Metro area: Astoria, OR

16. Imnaha

Typical home value: $365,639

1-year price change: +$8,037 (+2.2%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: not in a metro area

15. Echo

Typical home value: $298,524

1-year price change: +$8,452 (+2.9%)

5-year price change: +$160,844 (+116.8%)

Metro area: Hermiston-Pendleton, OR

14. Heppner

Typical home value: $219,453

1-year price change: +$8,601 (+4.1%)

5-year price change: +$85,215 (+63.5%)

Metro area: Hermiston-Pendleton, OR

13. Garibaldi

Typical home value: $357,131

1-year price change: +$8,729 (+2.5%)

5-year price change: +$155,929 (+77.5%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

12. Philomath

Typical home value: $506,028

1-year price change: +$8,813 (+1.8%)

5-year price change: +$175,800 (+53.2%)

Metro area: Corvallis, OR

11. Arlington

Typical home value: $294,568

1-year price change: +$10,082 (+3.5%)

5-year price change: +$99,703 (+51.2%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

10. Prairie City

Typical home value: $226,217

1-year price change: +$10,409 (+4.8%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: not in a metro area

9. Condon

Typical home value: $167,373

1-year price change: +$10,542 (+6.7%)

5-year price change: +$74,185 (+79.6%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

8. Langlois

Typical home value: $438,409

1-year price change: +$11,347 (+2.7%)

5-year price change: +$165,904 (+60.9%)

Metro area: Brookings, OR

7. Tygh Valley

Typical home value: $359,407

1-year price change: +$12,378 (+3.6%)

5-year price change: +$139,280 (+63.3%)

Metro area: The Dalles, OR

6. Reedsport

Typical home value: $306,232

1-year price change: +$13,208 (+4.5%)

5-year price change: +$129,432 (+73.2%)

Metro area: Roseburg, OR

5. Sumpter

Typical home value: $248,185

1-year price change: +$16,251 (+7.0%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: not in a metro area

4. Cove

Typical home value: $438,775

1-year price change: +$17,031 (+4.0%)

5-year price change: +$164,353 (+59.9%)

Metro area: La Grande, OR

3. Dufur

Typical home value: $386,864

1-year price change: +$25,458 (+7.0%)

5-year price change: +$175,851 (+83.3%)

Metro area: The Dalles, OR

2. Elkton

Typical home value: $440,203

1-year price change: +$30,001 (+7.3%)

5-year price change: +$188,108 (+74.6%)

Metro area: Roseburg, OR

1. Jordan Valley