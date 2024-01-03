PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon lost more residents than it gained in 2023, annual U-Haul rental data shows.

Fleeing Oregonians mainly settled in other Western states. Washington topped the list, with most Oregon U-Haul customers choosing to head north. Neighboring states like California, Idaho and Nevada were also popular choices.

Arizona ranked as the fourth most common destination for Oregonians moving out of state last year. According to data provided by Allied Van Lines in March of 2023, Portlanders who left Oregon in 2022 were most likely to move to the Phoenix area.

Day breaks over downtown Phoenix on July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Montana, Utah and Colorado were also popular landing spots for Oregonians. Wyoming and New Mexico, meanwhile, failed to make the list.

The states farthest from Oregon to make the list included Texas and Florida. According to the U-Haul data, most Americans who moved out of state in 2023 chose to move to Texas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina or Tennessee.

Those who did move to Oregon last year were more likely to move to the state’s rural or suburban areas. U-Haul said that Oregon’s “top growth” cities included Redmond, Beaverton, Grants Pass, Hillsboro, The Dalles, La Grande, Forest Grove, Albany and Tigard.

Top 10 Destination States for one-way U-Haul trucks that left Oregon in 2023: