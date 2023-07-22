Ian Mackay is working to travel 184 miles in a wheelchair distance record attempt on Sauvie Island. June 22, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From July 10 to July 12, Wildfang and Darcelle’s XV Showplace partnered to claim the Guinness World Record for the longest-running drag show — at 48 hours in total.

This isn’t the first time Portlanders have gone above and beyond to hold a Guinness title. Here are some of the most impressive, unique or just downright weird World Records broken by locals.

Darcelle, or Walter Cole — Oldest male drag queen

The Rose City’s record-breakers can’t be mentioned without including Walter Cole, who captivated audiences as Darcelle. Darcelle died at 92 back in March, but in 2016, the performer became the oldest-working drag queen at 85 years and 374 days old.

Paddy’s Bar & Grill — Largest hot Irish coffee

In 2011, Paddy’s Bar & Grill attempted to break the record for the largest Irish coffee at 159 gallons. Unfortunately, the company’s Guinness record wasn’t properly submitted. The Downtown Portland bar tried again on St. Patrick’s Day 2023 and successfully brewed 267.17 gallons of Irish coffee.

Ivan Koveshnikov — Most cartwheels in one hour

Here’s a fun fact that’s sure to make you dizzy: In August 2007, Portland man Ivan Koveshnikov completed 1,714 cartwheels in one single hour at the Multnomah Athletic Club. That’s almost 29 cartwheels per minute.

Ian Mackay — Greatest distance in 24 hours by mouth-controlled wheelchair

Before suffering from a spinal cord injury in 2008, Ian Mackay enjoyed long-distance bike rides. After his injury, he continued to embark on long-distance rides in his motorized wheelchair.

And in 2022, McKay set the Guinness World Record for longest distance covered in 24 hours by a power wheelchair at almost 184 miles.

Tyler ‘Spades’ Macklin — Most throws and catches of a fire sword

At a Mother’s Day fundraiser in 2021, Portland fire entertainer Tyler ‘Spades’ Macklin threw and caught a fire sword 60 times in just 30 seconds. That same day, he broke the record for the most juggling catches in one minute.

Mill Ends Park — Smallest park

Tucked in the middle of Southwest Naito Parkway near Southwest Taylor Street, Mill Ends Park is the “only leprechaun colony west of Ireland” — as well as the world’s smallest park. The park’s diameter measures at just 24 inches.

Elisabeth Anderson-Sierra — Largest donation of breastmilk by an individual

Just outside of Portland, Aloha resident Elisabeth Anderson-Sierra donated more than 54091 fluid ounces of breastmilk between February 2015 and June 2018. Guinness says this is enough to fill 2,253 large-sized Starbucks lattes.