(STACKER) — The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.

But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far. Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross-country moves.

Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise, mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic, and resulted in many moving back in with their parents. By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression.

Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.

In order to determine where people stay put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates.

36. Curry County

Population: 22,889

Born in Oregon: 6,772 (29.6% of population)

Born in a different state: 14,797 (64.6% of population)

— Midwest (9.9%), Northeast (5.5%), South (5.9%), West (43.3%)

— Midwest (9.9%), Northeast (5.5%), South (5.9%), West (43.3%) Born in another country: 984 (4.30% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.45%), Europe (1.80%), Latin America (1.88%), North America (0.17%), Oceania (0.00%)

35. Josephine County

Population: 87,097

Born in Oregon: 30,518 (35.0% of population)

Born in a different state: 52,723 (60.5% of population)

— Midwest (8.5%), Northeast (3.5%), South (5.3%), West (43.2%)

— Midwest (8.5%), Northeast (3.5%), South (5.3%), West (43.2%) Born in another country: 3,310 (3.80% of population)

— Africa (0.11%) , Asia (0.57%), Europe (1.27%), Latin America (1.43%), North America (0.38%), Oceania (0.04%)

34. Jackson County

Population: 218,781

Born in Oregon: 89,414 (40.9% of population)

Born in a different state: 115,020 (52.6% of population)

— Midwest (8.8%), Northeast (4.3%), South (5.6%), West (33.8%)

— Midwest (8.8%), Northeast (4.3%), South (5.6%), West (33.8%) Born in another country: 12,519 (5.72% of population)

— Africa (0.10%) , Asia (1.04%), Europe (1.05%), Latin America (3.23%), North America (0.23%), Oceania (0.08%)

33. Multnomah County

Population: 809,869

Born in Oregon: 331,455 (40.9% of population)

Born in a different state: 354,046 (43.7% of population)

— Midwest (9.3%), Northeast (5.8%), South (6.7%), West (22.0%)

— Midwest (9.3%), Northeast (5.8%), South (6.7%), West (22.0%) Born in another country: 111,453 (13.76% of population)

— Africa (1.02%) , Asia (5.44%), Europe (2.64%), Latin America (3.85%), North America (0.44%), Oceania (0.37%)

32. Deschutes County

Population: 191,749

Born in Oregon: 78,792 (41.1% of population)

Born in a different state: 102,449 (53.4% of population)

— Midwest (10.0%), Northeast (4.7%), South (5.6%), West (33.2%)

— Midwest (10.0%), Northeast (4.7%), South (5.6%), West (33.2%) Born in another country: 8,295 (4.33% of population)

— Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.95%), Europe (1.00%), Latin America (1.88%), North America (0.34%), Oceania (0.10%)

31. Washington County

Population: 595,761

Born in Oregon: 247,608 (41.6% of population)

Born in a different state: 232,496 (39.0% of population)

— Midwest (7.2%), Northeast (3.9%), South (5.0%), West (23.0%)

— Midwest (7.2%), Northeast (3.9%), South (5.0%), West (23.0%) Born in another country: 106,612 (17.90% of population)

— Africa (0.68%) , Asia (8.46%), Europe (2.05%), Latin America (6.04%), North America (0.49%), Oceania (0.18%)

30. Lincoln County

Population: 49,336

Born in Oregon: 20,532 (41.6% of population)

Born in a different state: 26,030 (52.8% of population)

— Midwest (9.9%), Northeast (4.6%), South (5.7%), West (32.6%)

— Midwest (9.9%), Northeast (4.6%), South (5.7%), West (32.6%) Born in another country: 2,369 (4.80% of population)

— Africa (0.17%) , Asia (0.77%), Europe (0.75%), Latin America (2.79%), North America (0.27%), Oceania (0.07%)

29. Hood River County

Population: 23,270

Born in Oregon: 9,709 (41.7% of population)

Born in a different state: 9,353 (40.2% of population)

— Midwest (8.9%), Northeast (4.1%), South (4.5%), West (22.7%)

— Midwest (8.9%), Northeast (4.1%), South (4.5%), West (22.7%) Born in another country: 3,966 (17.04% of population)

— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.99%), Europe (0.75%), Latin America (14.82%), North America (0.44%), Oceania (0.00%)

28. Benton County

Population: 92,168

Born in Oregon: 39,729 (43.1% of population)

Born in a different state: 41,700 (45.2% of population)

— Midwest (10.0%), Northeast (4.6%), South (5.7%), West (25.0%)

— Midwest (10.0%), Northeast (4.6%), South (5.7%), West (25.0%) Born in another country: 9,158 (9.94% of population)

— Africa (0.19%) , Asia (5.74%), Europe (1.52%), Latin America (1.86%), North America (0.49%), Oceania (0.13%)

27. Malheur County

Population: 30,632

Born in Oregon: 13,703 (44.7% of population)

Born in a different state: 13,811 (45.1% of population)

— Midwest (4.6%), Northeast (0.7%), South (5.6%), West (34.1%)

— Midwest (4.6%), Northeast (0.7%), South (5.6%), West (34.1%) Born in another country: 2,868 (9.36% of population)

— Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.77%), Europe (0.30%), Latin America (7.91%), North America (0.12%), Oceania (0.19%)

26. Umatilla County

Population: 77,319

Born in Oregon: 34,925 (45.2% of population)

Born in a different state: 34,072 (44.1% of population)

— Midwest (5.1%), Northeast (1.5%), South (4.0%), West (33.5%)

— Midwest (5.1%), Northeast (1.5%), South (4.0%), West (33.5%) Born in another country: 7,432 (9.61% of population)

— Africa (0.13%) , Asia (0.37%), Europe (0.32%), Latin America (8.56%), North America (0.17%), Oceania (0.06%)

25. Morrow County

Population: 11,425

Born in Oregon: 5,273 (46.2% of population)

Born in a different state: 4,119 (36.1% of population)

— Midwest (4.2%), Northeast (0.9%), South (3.0%), West (28.0%)

— Midwest (4.2%), Northeast (0.9%), South (3.0%), West (28.0%) Born in another country: 1,950 (17.07% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.85%), Europe (0.25%), Latin America (15.85%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.09%)

24. Douglas County

Population: 110,015

Born in Oregon: 50,800 (46.2% of population)

Born in a different state: 55,066 (50.1% of population)

— Midwest (8.7%), Northeast (2.4%), South (5.1%), West (33.9%)

— Midwest (8.7%), Northeast (2.4%), South (5.1%), West (33.9%) Born in another country: 3,066 (2.79% of population)

— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.57%), Europe (0.81%), Latin America (0.99%), North America (0.36%), Oceania (0.03%)

23. Coos County

Population: 64,175

Born in Oregon: 29,733 (46.3% of population)

Born in a different state: 31,522 (49.1% of population)

— Midwest (8.8%), Northeast (3.4%), South (6.8%), West (30.1%)

— Midwest (8.8%), Northeast (3.4%), South (6.8%), West (30.1%) Born in another country: 2,372 (3.70% of population)

— Africa (0.16%) , Asia (0.93%), Europe (1.02%), Latin America (1.36%), North America (0.21%), Oceania (0.02%)

22. Lane County

Population: 377,749

Born in Oregon: 176,538 (46.7% of population)

Born in a different state: 175,914 (46.6% of population)

— Midwest (9.3%), Northeast (4.4%), South (5.8%), West (27.0%)

— Midwest (9.3%), Northeast (4.4%), South (5.8%), West (27.0%) Born in another country: 20,966 (5.55% of population)

— Africa (0.15%) , Asia (2.01%), Europe (0.82%), Latin America (2.00%), North America (0.42%), Oceania (0.14%)

21. Clatsop County

Population: 39,656

Born in Oregon: 18,831 (47.5% of population)

Born in a different state: 18,480 (46.6% of population)

— Midwest (8.2%), Northeast (3.6%), South (5.5%), West (29.3%)

— Midwest (8.2%), Northeast (3.6%), South (5.5%), West (29.3%) Born in another country: 1,978 (4.99% of population)

— Africa (0.13%) , Asia (0.56%), Europe (1.48%), Latin America (2.36%), North America (0.43%), Oceania (0.03%)

20. Klamath County

Population: 67,606

Born in Oregon: 32,434 (48.0% of population)

Born in a different state: 30,824 (45.6% of population)

— Midwest (7.2%), Northeast (2.4%), South (5.7%), West (30.3%)

— Midwest (7.2%), Northeast (2.4%), South (5.7%), West (30.3%) Born in another country: 3,713 (5.49% of population)

— Africa (0.12%) , Asia (0.52%), Europe (0.72%), Latin America (3.91%), North America (0.22%), Oceania (0.00%)

19. Yamhill County

Population: 106,087

Born in Oregon: 52,984 (49.9% of population)

Born in a different state: 42,862 (40.4% of population)

— Midwest (7.1%), Northeast (2.9%), South (5.7%), West (24.7%)

— Midwest (7.1%), Northeast (2.9%), South (5.7%), West (24.7%) Born in another country: 8,592 (8.10% of population)

— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (1.09%), Europe (0.98%), Latin America (5.68%), North America (0.21%), Oceania (0.09%)

18. Lake County

Population: 7,896

Born in Oregon: 3,956 (50.1% of population)

Born in a different state: 3,496 (44.3% of population)

— Midwest (6.3%), Northeast (1.8%), South (5.3%), West (30.9%)

— Midwest (6.3%), Northeast (1.8%), South (5.3%), West (30.9%) Born in another country: 413 (5.23% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.85%), Europe (0.44%), Latin America (3.67%), North America (0.27%), Oceania (0.00%)

17. Baker County

Population: 16,090

Born in Oregon: 8,105 (50.4% of population)

Born in a different state: 7,591 (47.2% of population)

— Midwest (8.7%), Northeast (2.5%), South (4.1%), West (31.8%)

— Midwest (8.7%), Northeast (2.5%), South (4.1%), West (31.8%) Born in another country: 321 (2.00% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.45%), Europe (0.19%), Latin America (1.11%), North America (0.12%), Oceania (0.11%)You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Oregon

16. Tillamook County

Population: 26,782

Born in Oregon: 14,054 (52.5% of population)

Born in a different state: 11,003 (41.1% of population)

— Midwest (6.9%), Northeast (3.3%), South (5.6%), West (25.2%)

— Midwest (6.9%), Northeast (3.3%), South (5.6%), West (25.2%) Born in another country: 1,430 (5.34% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.28%), Europe (0.83%), Latin America (3.90%), North America (0.28%), Oceania (0.04%)

15. Clackamas County

Population: 415,084

Born in Oregon: 218,463 (52.6% of population)

Born in a different state: 156,662 (37.7% of population)

— Midwest (8.4%), Northeast (3.4%), South (4.1%), West (21.8%)

— Midwest (8.4%), Northeast (3.4%), South (4.1%), West (21.8%) Born in another country: 34,666 (8.35% of population)

— Africa (0.30%) , Asia (3.11%), Europe (1.88%), Latin America (2.52%), North America (0.40%), Oceania (0.14%)

14. Wasco County

Population: 26,274

Born in Oregon: 13,835 (52.7% of population)

Born in a different state: 9,804 (37.3% of population)

— Midwest (7.8%), Northeast (2.0%), South (4.3%), West (23.2%)

— Midwest (7.8%), Northeast (2.0%), South (4.3%), West (23.2%) Born in another country: 2,346 (8.93% of population)

— Africa (0.11%) , Asia (0.73%), Europe (1.08%), Latin America (6.77%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.18%)

13. Marion County

Population: 343,742

Born in Oregon: 182,212 (53.0% of population)

Born in a different state: 114,910 (33.4% of population)

— Midwest (6.6%), Northeast (2.0%), South (4.2%), West (20.7%)

— Midwest (6.6%), Northeast (2.0%), South (4.2%), West (20.7%) Born in another country: 43,217 (12.57% of population)

— Africa (0.12%) , Asia (1.66%), Europe (1.05%), Latin America (9.21%), North America (0.21%), Oceania (0.33%)

12. Wallowa County

Population: 7,065

Born in Oregon: 3,802 (53.8% of population)

Born in a different state: 3,072 (43.5% of population)

— Midwest (6.3%), Northeast (2.6%), South (4.9%), West (29.7%)

— Midwest (6.3%), Northeast (2.6%), South (4.9%), West (29.7%) Born in another country: 142 (2.01% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.24%), Europe (0.86%), Latin America (0.91%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

11. Columbia County

Population: 52,117

Born in Oregon: 28,171 (54.1% of population)

Born in a different state: 22,142 (42.5% of population)

— Midwest (7.3%), Northeast (2.0%), South (4.2%), West (29.0%)

— Midwest (7.3%), Northeast (2.0%), South (4.2%), West (29.0%) Born in another country: 1,333 (2.56% of population)

— Africa (0.17%) , Asia (0.85%), Europe (0.54%), Latin America (0.61%), North America (0.33%), Oceania (0.06%)

10. Polk County

Population: 84,730

Born in Oregon: 46,387 (54.7% of population)

Born in a different state: 31,694 (37.4% of population)

— Midwest (6.7%), Northeast (2.6%), South (4.7%), West (23.4%)

— Midwest (6.7%), Northeast (2.6%), South (4.7%), West (23.4%) Born in another country: 5,871 (6.93% of population)

— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (1.27%), Europe (1.14%), Latin America (3.87%), North America (0.21%), Oceania (0.43%)

9. Grant County

Population: 7,174

Born in Oregon: 4,046 (56.4% of population)

Born in a different state: 2,872 (40.0% of population)

— Midwest (8.4%), Northeast (2.0%), South (2.5%), West (27.1%)

— Midwest (8.4%), Northeast (2.0%), South (2.5%), West (27.1%) Born in another country: 205 (2.86% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.68%), Europe (0.79%), Latin America (1.02%), North America (0.21%), Oceania (0.15%)

8. Linn County

Population: 127,216

Born in Oregon: 72,289 (56.8% of population)

Born in a different state: 48,544 (38.2% of population)

— Midwest (7.6%), Northeast (2.2%), South (4.9%), West (23.5%)

— Midwest (7.6%), Northeast (2.2%), South (4.9%), West (23.5%) Born in another country: 5,361 (4.21% of population)

— Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.78%), Europe (0.45%), Latin America (2.68%), North America (0.20%), Oceania (0.02%)

7. Crook County

Population: 23,733

Born in Oregon: 13,861 (58.4% of population)

Born in a different state: 9,255 (39.0% of population)

— Midwest (8.1%), Northeast (1.4%), South (4.7%), West (24.9%)

— Midwest (8.1%), Northeast (1.4%), South (4.7%), West (24.9%) Born in another country: 467 (1.97% of population)

— Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.45%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (0.74%), North America (0.29%), Oceania (0.26%)

6. Union County

Population: 26,502

Born in Oregon: 15,501 (58.5% of population)

Born in a different state: 9,958 (37.6% of population)

— Midwest (6.5%), Northeast (1.9%), South (5.4%), West (23.7%)

— Midwest (6.5%), Northeast (1.9%), South (5.4%), West (23.7%) Born in another country: 775 (2.92% of population)

— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.69%), Europe (0.39%), Latin America (0.52%), North America (0.14%), Oceania (1.14%)

5. Harney County

Population: 7,310

Born in Oregon: 4,341 (59.4% of population)

Born in a different state: 2,820 (38.6% of population)

— Midwest (6.7%), Northeast (2.1%), South (2.7%), West (27.1%)

— Midwest (6.7%), Northeast (2.1%), South (2.7%), West (27.1%) Born in another country: 86 (1.18% of population)

— Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.08%), Europe (0.37%), Latin America (0.52%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.03%)

4. Jefferson County

Population: 24,048

Born in Oregon: 14,338 (59.6% of population)

Born in a different state: 8,060 (33.5% of population)

— Midwest (5.3%), Northeast (1.5%), South (4.5%), West (22.2%)

— Midwest (5.3%), Northeast (1.5%), South (4.5%), West (22.2%) Born in another country: 1,511 (6.28% of population)

— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.35%), Europe (0.80%), Latin America (4.93%), North America (0.15%), Oceania (0.02%)

3. Gilliam County

Population: 1,896

Born in Oregon: 1,158 (61.1% of population)

Born in a different state: 651 (34.3% of population)

— Midwest (7.4%), Northeast (1.7%), South (4.5%), West (20.7%)

— Midwest (7.4%), Northeast (1.7%), South (4.5%), West (20.7%) Born in another country: 51 (2.69% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.63%), Europe (0.53%), Latin America (1.21%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.32%)

2. Sherman County

Population: 1,686

Born in Oregon: 1,043 (61.9% of population)

Born in a different state: 610 (36.2% of population)

— Midwest (5.6%), Northeast (1.5%), South (2.9%), West (26.2%)

— Midwest (5.6%), Northeast (1.5%), South (2.9%), West (26.2%) Born in another country: 22 (1.30% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (0.30%), North America (0.30%), Oceania (0.53%)

1. Wheeler County