The two laws aim to protect employees throughout the state.

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — People are used to laws going into effect at the beginning of the year, but two new laws in Oregon are making their debut this summer.

According to Litter.com, the laws deal with labor and climate change. One law, which went into effect earlier this month, protects employees’ exposure to high ambient temperatures and requires employers to provide expanded access to shade and cool water, cool-down breaks and training.

The other law, slated to go into effect on July 1, protects employees’ exposure to wildfire smoke by requiring employers to provide wildfire smoke training those who may be exposed to dangerous air quality index levels.

“… and notify employees when AQI at the worksite exceeds a specified level,” added Littler.

