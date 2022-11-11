PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The colder months usher in holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, which are commonly a cause for family celebrations and traditions. Still, this time also presents the opportunity to plan a dreamy trip with a partner.

For those seeking a family-friendly wintertime destination, travel discovery platform TripsToDiscover has a list of the U.S.’s Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns. But for couples wanting a romantic trip, the site has rounded up a list of the 17 Most Romantic Winter Getaways in the U.S. as well.

Two of the getaways happen to be right here in Oregon.

Cannon Beach, Oregon

Drive just an hour and a half away from Portland and you can find Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast. Throughout November and December, the town hosts festive events like the Holiday Foods Around the World experience and beachside viewings of Christmas lights. A few hotels and vacation homes offer especially romantic bookings, some with jacuzzis, fireplaces and oceanfront rooms.

TripsToDiscover says, “Watch for gray whales that pass just offshore between mid-December and mid-January, or just enjoy experiencing dramatic weather from the inside of a luxurious room with a glass of fine wine.”

Sisters, Oregon

Located in the Cascade Mountains, the town of Sisters is well-suited for any type of couple. One of the area’s top-rated hotels, FivePine Lodge & Spa, has an Ultimate Indulgence Package that includes a three-night stay in a private cabin, daily breakfast-in-bed, champagne and more.

If you prefer an action-packed trip over a relaxing one, the Clear Lake Resort has rustic cabins nearby places for sledding, skiing and snowboarding. Sisters can be a cozy, intimate vacation destination or somewhere to partake in the many outdoor activities that Oregon winters offer.