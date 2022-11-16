PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many holiday markets from taking place over the last two years, events are roaring back in 2022 and local makers are eager to show what they’ve been working on.

In Portland and beyond, the holiday markets and craft fairs have already begun, but it’s not too late to stop by one or two bazaars to shop for yourself or someone else.

KOIN 6 News compiled a list of 10 events where local makers will be selling their wares.

Steelport’s Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Open House & Holiday Market

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Steelport Knife Co., 3602 NE Sandy Blvd., Portland, OR 97232

Price: Free

Steelport Knife Co. invites holiday shoppers to enjoy food and drinks while shopping Oregon brands. Its holiday market features brands like Kachka Lavka, Grand Fir Brewing, Argyle Wines, Westward Whisky, FINEX Cast Iron Cookware, Coava Coffee and Honey Mama’s. The event is free and open to the public.

Portland Art Picnic

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Wonderwood Springs, 8811 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203

Price: Free

Portland Art Picnic is a pop-up, outdoor art gallery and sale that features Portland artists. On Nov. 19, it will be outside artist Mike Bennett’s Wonderwood Springs and will be free to the public. More than 60 vendors will be selling paintings, clothing, jewelry, stickers, and more. The event will also be hosting a winter supply drive to support homeless people in the community. It’s asking for donations of gloves, beanies, hats, socks and batteries.

Portland Holiday Market

When: Nov. 17-20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Portland Expo Center, 2060 N Marine Dr, Portland, OR 97217

Price: $10 for adults, free for children 12 and under

The Portland Holiday Market fills more than 100,000 square feet of display space at the Portland Expo Center. It features food items, gifts, artwork, jewelry, home decor, clothing, ornaments and more from local makers. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also attend the event and kids are welcome to visit them at SantaLand for photos.

My People’s Market

When: Nov 19 and 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232

Price: Free

This indoor holiday market not only features food and vendors, but also has a wellness area. There will be 120 vendors present at the Oregon Convention Center each day and local performers will be entertaining shoppers. The event aims to advance opportunities for business owners of color by connecting them to the travel industry and other professionals.

Geek the Halls

When: Nov. 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton in the Lloyd District, 1000 NE Multnomah St, Portland, OR 97232

Price: Free

It’s “The Original Portland, Oregon Nerdy Craft Fair!” Geek the Halls is back in 2022 and features more than 80 local crafters and artists. The event is the perfect place to find unique gifts for “geeky and nerdy family and friends.”

Crafty Wonderland Holiday Art + Craft Market

When: Pre-show shopping event Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Dec. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232

Price: $20 Friday, $2 Saturday and Sunday

Crafty Wonderland’s holiday art and craft market is returning to the Oregon Convention Center. There’s a long list of vendors selling their goods at this event. Guests can purchase everything from hot sauce to ornaments, paintings and jewelry.

Friends of the Hillsboro Community Center Holiday Bazaar

When: Nov. 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Community Senior Center, 750 SE 8th Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97123

Price: Free

This holiday Bazaar in Hillsboro will feature local artisans and crafters, and food and drinks. There will be a door prize drawing and proceeds from the event will support meal and wellness programs provided at the Community Senior Center. Guests are also invited to bring a can of food to donate to the Oregon Food Bank.

Beaverton High School Holiday Bazaar

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Beaverton High School, 13000 SW 2nd St, Beaverton, OR 97005

Price: Free, but a $1 donation is appreciated

Enjoy shopping, food and music at the Beaverton High School Holiday Bazaar. Vendors will be selling handcrafted gifts, seasonal and everyday decorations, and artisanal food. There will be live music at the event and kids can stop by to have their picture taken with Santa.

West Linn Parks and Recreation Annual Holiday Bazaar

When: Nov. 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: West Linn Adult Community Center, 1180 Rosemont Rd, West Linn, OR 97068

Price: Free

This free event in West Linn will feature more than 30 local vendors and their handcrafted items. The West Linn Lions Club will be serving burgers and Forest Edge Vineyard will serve wine.

The Uncommon Marketplace

When and where: Nov. 26 and 27 at Camp Withycombe in Sandy and Dec. 3 and 4 at Sandy High School

The Uncommon Marketplace in Sandy is expanding to two weekends in 2022. The event is a fundraiser for the Pioneer Boosters who support Sandy High School academics, athletics and activities. Vendors will include NW Smokehouse, Das My Jam, jewelry vendors, lotion vendors and more.