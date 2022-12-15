The strongest earthquake recorded in Oregon this year had a magnitude of 5.6

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregonians, especially those who live along the coast, have been in close proximity to several earthquakes throughout 2022.

Fortunately for residents, the worst of the year’s earthquakes did not reach a magnitude of 6.3, which is considered the mark of a “strong earthquake,” according to the United States Geological Survey. Still, it’s important to learn about earthquake safety — find some preparation tips in the link below.

Here are the biggest earthquakes recorded in Oregon in 2022:

5.6 magnitude

Eight earthquakes struck off of the Oregon Coast on Wednesday, June 15. The USGS reported a 3.8 magnitude earthquake that hit nearly 300 miles outside of Newport at about 2:54 a.m. But the strongest one was recorded later that day, with a magnitude of 5.6.

5.2 magnitude

On Monday, Nov. 21, people 157 miles west of Coos Bay were rattled by an earthquake with a 5.2 magnitude recorded. The quake began at 7:42 a.m. and was measured at a depth of 6 miles.

4.9 magnitude

Recently on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Oregon Coast was rocked by a 4.9 magnitude earthquake just before 4:30 a.m. It occurred about 185 miles west of Bandon, close to the Blanco Fracture Zone which is susceptible to many cluster quakes.

4.5 magnitude

The USGS recorded a 4.5-magnitude earthquake with a depth of 6 miles on Friday, Nov. 18. It registered about 120.6 miles west of Coos Bay, moments before 7:45 a.m.

4.4 magnitude

At least two Oregonians said they felt the earthquake that struck 123 miles west of Coos Bay on Thursday, Sept. 15. According to USGS, it had a 4.4 magnitude and was recorded at 2:20 a.m. that morning.

4.0 magnitude

During the spring, a 4.0-magnitude earthquake rumbled 118 miles west of Bandon. The quake on Tuesday, Apr. 19, was recorded at 5:43 a.m.

4.0 magnitude

An area 250 miles west of Florence was hit by an earthquake on Thursday, Feb. 3, right before 3:30 a.m. USGS recorded a magnitude of 4.0.

4.0 magnitude

Coos Bay was shaken by a 4.0-magnitude quake once again on Sunday, Dec. 11. It started at 9:19 a.m., across the Juan De Fuca plate.

3.9 magnitude

A minor earthquake occurred about 91 miles west of Yachats on Friday, Aug. 12. The 3.9-magnitude quake reportedly hit at 1 p.m. that afternoon, and was about 6 miles deep.

3.5 magnitude

Rounding out the top 10, a 3.5-magnitude earthquake was confirmed on Thursday, Nov. 3 around 3 a.m. At least one Corvallis resident and one Rockaway Beach resident said they felt the earthquake that was about 130 miles west of Coos Bay.

National Weather Service Portland hadn’t reported tsunami danger following any of these events.