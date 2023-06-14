PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened one lane of Highway 20 in Eastern Oregon after a mile of mud and boulders poured into the roadway on June 10 following a series of heavy rainstorms in Malheur County.

“They did it!” ODOT announced Wednesday afternoon. “After working day and night, our crews have opened one lane of traffic on U.S. 20 between Burns and Vale.”

A portion of the slide that completely wiped out Highway 20 for multiple days. (Photos courtesy of ODOT)





ODOT said that the landslide dumped 15,000 cubic yards of rocks, mud and debris on the road, briefly trapping several drivers who were later determined to be unharmed.

“That’s about as big as 1,000 concrete mixer trucks or four-and-a-half Olympic swimming pools full of material,” ODOT said.

A pilot car is guiding alternating directions of traffic through the slide zone. Drivers can expect 20-minute delays in the area. ODOT said that it hopes to have the highway fully reopened soon.

“We are continuously monitoring the area to make sure the slopes remain stable and the path through stays safe,” ODOT said. “If everything goes according to plan, we hope to have the highway fully open by the end of the week.”