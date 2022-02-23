Thielman resigns as Alsea Superintendent to run for governor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Marc Thielman announced Wednesday morning he’s stepping down as Alsea School District’s Superintendent, and instead will be running for governor.

Thielman posted the announcement on Facebook shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday. In the post, he said his resignation was effective immediately.

“To affect the greatest good, I must fully get out of a broken system in order to fix it,” he said in part.

Thielman mentioned his decision to make masking optional for students as a move that “violated the woke mob’s need for total control.”

In January, the Alsea school board voted to allow parents to choose if students wore a mask in class or not. The district lost federal funding as that decision violated state mask regulations for schools, according to the Oregon Department of Education.

The school board’s resolution makes wearing masks optional for staff, teachers and students, except while riding buses.

ODE notified the district it would lose funding if proof was not submitted showing all necessary COVID precautions were reinstated. Alsea schools had until January 31 to respond, or ODE would not process any funding or reimbursement requests from the schools, according to ODE Director Colt Gill.

In response, Thielman demanded Oregon make masking optional in schools and allow parents to make that determination.

“With my departure, I am CHANGING THE ALTITUDE of where I’m fighting for you. Make no mistake, I am going to CONTINUE TO FIGHT, but not in the weeds with the snakes: I aim to fight for you—for all of us—as the future head of the Department of Education as YOUR NEXT GOVERNOR,” said Thielman.