PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer is here! For real this time. Mark your weekend calendar with exciting events highlighting Portland-area artists, athletes and entrepreneurs.

When: Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 8800 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR 97223

Located on the Nordic Northwest campus, the Oregon Midsummer Festival commemorates the start of the season with live music, Nordic food and drink, flower-crown making and more. Tickets are $10 for children and $15 for adults.

When: Saturday, June 24 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 1945 SE Water Ave Portland, OR 97214

“Oregon’s largest vegan event” is holding its first pride-themed market, featuring over 100 vendors that sell plant-based eats. Tickets for the outdoor event start at $5, and a portion of proceeds will go towards the LGBTQ+ organization Basic Rights Oregon.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, June 25 at 6:05 p.m.

Where: 4727 SE 92nd Ave, Portland OR

Cheer on the Portland Pickles as they play against the Medford Rogues or the Dubsea Fishsticks at Walker Stadium. Tickets range from $4 — for dogs — to $16.

When: Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 4906 NE 6th Ave., Portland, OR 97211

The 30th annual Good in the Hood Festival is returning to King School Park with musical performances from artists such as Norman Sylvester, Andy Stokes and Keith Washington; but the festivities start with a parade through Northeast Portland on Saturday at 11 a.m.

When: Sunday, June 25 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, Portland, OR 97202

Oaks Amusement Park is celebrating Pride Month and Portland’s LGBTQ+ community by offering a $5 discount for using coupon code “PRIDERIDES” when purchasing a ride bracelet online. Park visitors will have the chance to win Pride-inspired prizes as well.

When: Sunday, June 25 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: 1219 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR 97205

The Portland Art Museum will display the Guillermo Del Toro: Crafting Pinocchio exhibit through September, but local animation studio Shadowmachine only hosts Animation Art Days at select times. In the Kridel Grand Ballroom, the company’s cinematography department will give guests a special look at the animation process from start to finish.