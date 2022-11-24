PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When people think of Black Friday, fighting for a flatscreen TV at Walmart may be the first thing that comes to mind. For Oregonians, though, the day can be spent enjoying deals and events courtesy of the state’s best winemakers.

Here are a few of the wine happenings not just on Black Friday, but throughout the weekend.

Eola Hills Wine Cellars

What: Black Friday Yoga & Mimosa Bar

When: Friday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Where: 501 S. Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371

Head to the Rickreall Wine Cellars for a relaxing yoga class coupled with an all-day Mimosa Bar. Yoga instructor Kristen Aubert leads this 60-minute class that is fit for all experience levels. The class is free, but Eola suggests a $5 donation per yogi.

Fullerton Wines

What: Winemaker’s Pairing Dinner

When: Friday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 27

Where: 1966 NW Pettygrove St., Portland, OR 97209

You can thank chef Kyle Griffith and winemaker Alex Fullerton for the five-course dinners that Fullerton Wine Bar & Tasting Room will be hosting this weekend. The winery is also offering special Black Friday deals on some of their magnum wine bottles.

Knudsen Vineyards

What: History of Viticulture Vineyard Hike | Wine Tasting & Lunch

When: Friday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 27 at 11 a.m.

Where: 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd., Dundee, OR 97115

Combine wine, food, hiking and history at this immersive event. By the end of the two-mile hike led by Hospitality Advisor Lester Sparks, you could be an expert on how soil affects wine, the history of Knudsen Vineyards and how it has made a mark on the Willamette Valley.

Ponzi Vineyards

What: Thanksgiving Food and Wine Pairing Experience

When: Friday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 27 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Where: 19500 SW Mountain Home Rd., Sherwood, OR 97140

Ponzi Vineyards is putting a holiday twist on their usual tastings by pairing a three-course Thanksgiving meal with the variety of wines that they offer. Enjoy gourmet soup, chicken breast and pound cake alongside glasses of chardonnay, pinot noir and Vino Gelato.

Mac Market

What: Indie Wine Mixer

When: Friday, Nov. 25 to Saturday, Nov. 26 from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: 1140 NE Alpine Ave., McMinnville, OR 97128

Small-batch wineries Ricochet Wine Company, Jackalope Wine Cellars, Gonzales Wine Company and Mijita Wine Company are collaborating for a tasting and mixer this weekend. Visitors can try new releases from each company that will offer glass pours and bottle sales.