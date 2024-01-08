PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A new study analyzed how long $1 million in retirement savings will last in every state — noting the “chunk of change” may not last as long as some may think, according to personal finance website GOBankingRates.

The analysis, published Monday, points out that the average American needs about $1.5 million to retire comfortably, according to a Schwab Retirement Plan Services study.

However, GOBankingRates notes “This number is way out of reach for many Americans, considering the average amount Americans have saved between the ages of 55-65 is $197,322, a far cry from what you’ll need in retirement.”

According to the data, $1 million would not cover living expenses for 15 years in more expensive states such as Hawaii and New York, compared to midwestern and southern states where there’s more cushion to stretch $1 million.

Hawaii was ranked the number one state where $1 million in retirement savings would run out more quickly — lasting 10 years, three months, and 22 days, according to the analysis.

The analysis factored in annual spending costs in Hawaii at $96,982.26, which includes annual housing costs of $31,888.09 and annual utility costs at $5,277.67. GOBankingRates found annual grocery costs in Hawaii were $6,678.05 along with annual health care costs at $8,457.09.

In Oregon, $1 million in retirement savings would last 15 years, eight months, and eight days, according to the analysis.

GOBankingRates placed annual spending in Oregon at $63,716.30 — including annual housing costs at $16,214.11, and annual utility costs at $3,579.87. The total spending also includes $4,784. 81 in annual grocery spending, and $7,676.76 in healthcare costs.

According to GoBankingRates, $1 million would last the longest in Mississippi, stretching 22 years, eight months, and 12 days. The study placed annual spending in Mississippi at $44,059.15 — which includes annual housing costs at $7,115.10, and utilities at $3,470.09. GOBankingRates also placed annual grocery costs at $4,132.74, and annual healthcare costs at $6,994.85.

To determine how far $1 million in savings can take retirees 65-years-old and older, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey along with every state’s overall cost-of-living score in 2021 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.