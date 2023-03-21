PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Who doesn’t love a good burrito?

La Osita, an unsuspecting food cart located in the Mill Park area of Southeast Portland, was recently named as the best burrito spot in Oregon, according to Yelp’s list of the “best burrito in every state.”

Open from 7:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, La Osita serves a variety of brunch and lunch options, including their signature Osita breakfast burrito, served with eggs chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, sour cream and salsa.

“We offer great tasting, fresh, and healthy Mexican food with a Pacific Northwest twist,” the restaurant’s Yelp page states. “We use quality ingredients to create delicious meals for large and small appetites. We specialize in Mexican brunch but have offerings for the not-so-early birds as well.”

The restaurant, located in the parking lot of Plaza 122 on 122nd Ave. between Market and Madison Streets, claims that it’s “not your average Mexican food cart.” In addition to its brunch option, La Osita also sells a variety of smoothies and espresso made from Mexican and Central American coffee beans.

“We have lived in this area for years and have always wanted to see a place where we could get high quality espresso, coffee and Mexican brunch/lunch in one location,” the restaurant’s website states.

According to Yelp, none of Washington’s metropolitan areas were responsible for the best burrito in the state. Instead, the honor went to El Fat Cat Grill, a food truck located in the city of Kennewick.