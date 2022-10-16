One lifestyle platform ranked the “Top 5 Most Horror-Obsessed States in the U.S.”, and Oregon is none other than No. 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Have you seen the A24 movie “Midsommar,” starring Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh? If not, you might be one of few Oregonians who haven’t pressed play on the folk horror film.

Lifestyle discovery platform Wishlisted used data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends to determine the most popular horror movie in each state. In Washington, “Upgrade” is the most popular. In Oregon, “Midsommar” tops the list.

The freaky flick was released back in 2019. It became very popular among horror fans and during its film-festival run, despite not receiving any Academy Award nominations.

The protagonist of “Midsommar” is portrayed by Pugh, who is well-known for her roles in “Little Women,” “Lady Macbeth” and “Malevolent.” Most recently, the English actress’s performance on and off the set of “Don’t Worry Darling” has been a hot topic.

In “Midsommar,” her character joins her boyfriend and his friends on a trip to Sweden for its midsummer festival. There, what is supposed to be a relaxing retreat makes a turn for the worse when the travelers find themselves under the authority of a pagan cult.

However, Midsommar isn’t the only horror movie that Oregonians are watching, which makes sense for the state where many scary movies have been filmed.

