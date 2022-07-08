The agency suggests for people to check restrictions in their local area to help prevent wildfires.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As temperatures heat up, the Oregon Department of Forestry is declaring fire season in the North Cascade District.

According to ODF, the district entered fire season on July 6. This means lands protected by the North Cascade District of the department are impacted by this declaration, which includes private and non-federal public lands.

Fuel conditions, fire behavior, long term weather forecasts, and fire activity in the area is what districts consider as to when to start fire season.

“Activities prohibited during fire season, regardless of the fire danger level, include use of exploding targets and tracer ammunition and backyard debris burning, including in burn barrels,” said the Oregon Department of Forestry.

The announcement added that workers on forest operations are banned from smoking in operation areas and blasting without a permit.

“In addition to these restrictions, forest operations are required to follow specific prevention guidelines. These guidelines are intended to reduce the risk of fire starts, but also promote quick detection and swift response when fires do start,” explained the department.

A full list of all fire season restrictions is available here. The announcement notes that counties and local fire departments might have additional restrictions in place.

The agency suggests for people to check restrictions in their local area to help prevent wildfires.