PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The days are getting shorter and cooler, which means autumn is just around the corner, and one small Oregon town was just named a top destination for fall foliage in the U.S.

Silverton, Oregon was named by Trips to Discover as one of the best small towns to visit in the U.S. for fall foliage.

The site nodded to Silver Falls State Park’s “countless cascades framed by the brilliant colors of autumn” and the nearby Oregon Gardens.

It’s one of 15 places around the country – and one of two Silvertons on the list:

Silverton, Oregon

Silverton, Colorado

Saranac Lake, New York

Stowe, Vermont

Camden, Maine

Fayetteville, West Virginia

Sugar Hill, New Hampshire

Egg Harbor, Wisconsin

Copper Habor, Michigan

Linville, North Carolina

Logan, Ohio

Stockbridge, Massachusetts

Leavenworth, Washington

Ketchum, Idaho

Kent, Connecticut

KOIN 6 Weather’s Steve Pierce says to start expecting the colors to change to yellow and red and orange starting sometime the first week of October — with an even more dramatic display by the third week of the tenth month.

The biggest role in this change? “The average high temperature for the first of October is 70 degrees in Portland, and the average high by Halloween is 58 degrees,” Pierce explained, making October the single biggest month for temperature change, “so obviously a big change in foliage.”