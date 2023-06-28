This pizza restaurant has climbed in the rankings since 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In February, Ken’s Artisan Pizza in Southeast Portland was named one of the best pizza spots in the U.S. Now, it’s winning accolades again.

The wood-fired oven pizzas from Ken’s Artisan Pizza are Italian-inspired and have earned the attention of an Italian organization.

50 Top Pizza, an Italian group devoted to creating a guide to the best pizzerias in the world, said Ken’s Artisan Pizza ranks as No. 3 in the U.S. The 50 Top Pizza USA list was released Tuesday.

The organization applauded Ken’s Artisan Pizza for its quality and the seasonality of the ingredients. 50 Top Pizza said Ken’s stood out for its long-leavened dough and attention to sustainability.

The restaurant also received a nod for its drink menu which, when translated to English, 50 Top Pizza said was “a nice touch.”

The two pizzerias that ranked higher than Ken’s Artisan Pizza are Una Pizza Napoletana in New York and Razza Pizza Artigianale in Jersey City, NJ.

In an Instagram post, Ken’s Artisan Pizza wrote, “We are incredibly honored to be recognized again in 50 Top Pizza USA, this year rising to number 3 in the country!”

In 2022, 50 Top Pizza ranked Ken’s Artisan Pizza No. 11 in the U.S. and No. 57 in the world.

Also in its Instagram post, Ken’s Artisan Pizza said it received the Green Oven award for sustainability. The company said this is the first time it’s been awarded to a restaurant in the U.S.

“It means so much to us and our team, who put so much thought and effort into everything we do every day,” Ken’s Artisan Pizza wrote in the post.

Other Portland pizzerias also made the top-50 list including Apizza Scholls which was ranked 20th and Nostrana in 29th.