PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — According to a recent analysis, Lake Oswego is one of the nation’s best suburbs for city-like living — minus the disadvantages that come with living in an actual city.

The analysis was conducted by online storage marketplace StorageCafe, which looked at more than 900 cities with populations ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 people in the U.S.’s biggest metropolitan areas.

The website’s study focused on factors such as demographics, education, safety, transportation options and shopping and dining amenities.

Edina, Minn., Falls Church, Va., Palo Alto, Calif., Franklin, Tenn., and Venice, Fla., were named the best suburbs that provide urban lifestyles.

Lake Oswego didn’t quite make the top five – but it was still ranked at No. 20 out of 912 cities.

According to the researchers, the suburb about eight miles outside of Portland earned its ranking because of its business sector with 45 businesses per 1,000 residents, and because of its median household income of $120,585.

Additionally, the study reports that Lake Oswego residents have a life expectancy of 80 years, about four years more than what Harvard Medical School says is the national average.

“Moreover, about 30% of the local housing inventory comprises multifamily units, diversifying living options for residents and prospective residents,” StorageCafe said. “The city-like vibe is enhanced by Lake Oswego’s charming and walkable lakefront downtown, bursting with shopping, dining and entertainment options.”

Lake Oswego was the only Oregon or Washington suburb that made the top 100 rankings. Overall, Chicago suburbs secured the most spots on the list, followed by New York and then Boston.

StorageCafe used data from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FBI to conduct their analysis.