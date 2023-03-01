As of March 1, 2023, there was enough snow at L.L. Stub State Park near Buxton, Ore. to go snowshoeing. Photo courtesy Aaron Raines

You don't have to travel far from Portland to find great snow after the recent storms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland-area residents don’t need to head to Mt. Hood if they plan to go snowshoeing this week. The snowstorms that rotated through the area in the past week dumped up to a foot and a half of snow on L.L. Stub Stewart State Park.

The state park is located about 32 miles west of downtown Portland, near the town of Buxton in Washington County.

Park Manager Aaron Raines said snow has fallen in the park three times in the past week. The last snowfall was Tuesday, Feb. 28 when another 6 inches accumulated. He said the snow cover makes the park’s trails perfect for snowshoeing or cross country skiing.

Parts of L.L. Stub Stewart State Park had up to a foot and a half of snow on March 1, 2023. Photo courtesy Aaron Raines

“After the flurries are coming through, especially when we get breaks in the weather like today, usually the next couple days are great conditions to come use the trails,” he said.

Raines recommends people use traction tires or chains to drive to the park, but once they’re there, there are plenty of fun things to do in the snow. The Oregon Department of Transportation has a camera located at the entrance to the park on Highway 47, so visitors can check road conditions before leaving home. The road and the parking lots in the day-use area are plowed.

In addition to snowshoeing and cross country skiing, Raines said the park has hills to use for sledding in the day-use area, although there are no designated sledding hills.

Guests can also stop by the visitor center and Discovery Depot if they’re looking for a place to warm up or grab a cup of hot chocolate.

L.L. Stub Stewart State Park sits in the middle of the Banks Vernonia State Trail. People can snowshoe or cross country ski on this trail. For anyone interested in doing this, Raines suggests going closer to Vernonia where the snow is deeper. Banks is at a slightly lower elevation and didn’t receive as much snow.

Visitors can also traverse the 30 miles of walking and hiking trails in the park. Raines said snowshoes aren’t necessary on the trails right now, but anyone who wants to hike them in the snow should wear boots and gaiters.

The trails feature great views of snow covered trees on mountainsides.

“It’s an opportunity for winter enthusiasts to get out and enjoy the park,” Raines said.

For anyone who wants to get out in nature but stay cozy and warm while doing it, L.L. Stub Stewart State Park has cabins to rent in the winter. Guests can make reservations online.

The park’s campground is open year-round for tents and RVs.