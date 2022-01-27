Stiff winds knock out power to thousands in Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands in the Portland metro area have lost power due mainly to high winds early Thursday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., Portland General Electric reported nearly 5,000 of its customers lost power. Gresham had the largest cluster of outages with over 1,000 reported.

Nearly an hour later, PGE reports 1,016 customers are still without power across the metro area.

At least one outage reported is due to a tree on a line, however, the majority of the outages are caused by high winds. According to PGE, the outages are caused by wind gusts of 30 mph.

PGE told KOIN 6 crews have been dispatched, but there is currently no estimated time of when the power will be restored.

Meanwhile, Pacific Power reported a handful of its customers were without power in Northeast Portland early Thursday morning. By 8 a.m., all power had been restored in the area. However, now more than 50 customers were reporting outages in Corvallis.

In Southwest Washington, Clark Public Utilities reported more than 1,200 outages shortly after 7 a.m.