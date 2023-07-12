PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Change can be hard, but these little insects are used to it.

Last week, the Oregon Zoo released thousands of rare silverspot caterpillars into the wild across the coastal mountain range.

The silverspot butterflies were once common between Northern California and British Columbia, but now only a few populations are around, the zoo said.

Travis Koons, who oversees the silverspot conservation effort, shared that without recovery programs like the one at the zoo, the species would be mostly extinct.

“In all probability, most of these silverspot populations would now be extinct if it weren’t for this recovery program,” said Koons. “These beautiful pollinators have lost a lot of ground,” Koons said. “But if they continue to breed, and if we continue to restore and protect their habitat, we can give them a good chance to survive.”

According to the zoo, every summer they collect a small number of female silverspots to lay eggs at the zoo, where they hatch into caterpillars. When the time comes to release them, the zoo brings either caterpillars or pupae to field sites in order to help grow the wild population.

The Oregon Zoo was the first to successfully breed silverspots and, according to Koons, this year a few silverspots are staying at the zoo to transform into butterflies at the zoo to help breed and lay eggs for next year’s release.

2,172 of the insects were released in the Saddle Mountain area, the largest-ever silverspot release in that area.

The zoo said that Saddle Mountain was picked in 2017 to reintroduce the insects because of a rare flower, the early blue violet, which grows plentifully there, enough to support a butterfly population.