Thousands of Fred Meyer, QFC employees begin strike

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of Fred Meyer and QFC employees alleging unsafe and unfair workplace environments are now on strike Friday morning.

Representatives with Fred Meyer called the strike “reckless” urging their employees to consider the implications.

Local 555, a union that represents nearly 30,000 workers here in Oregon, has approved a strike. They allege that Fred Meyer and QFC have committed multiple unfair labor practices in their companies.

Strikes are set for stores located in Portland, Bend, Newberg and Klamath Falls.

The union says the vote to authorize this strike was overwhelmingly approved by workers who have been trying to negotiate with the Kroger affiliates.

Fred Meyer and GFC said they are keeping stores open, so customers have access to fresh food and other essentials.

“Our goal is to achieve a fair and balanced outcome for our associates, and we will continue to negotiate for as long as it takes to do so,” Fred Meyer told KOIN 6 saying in part. “We will do everything we can within the scope of the law to ensure that we are able to continue to provide access to food and essential items.”

The company is also being accused of illegally hiring replacement workers to fill the need during this time.

“After nearly two years of breaking labor law to continue paying their employees less, Fred Meyer has upped the ante by systematically ignoring the law and trampling on employee rights,” said Dan Clay, President of UFCW Local 555. “It’s absurd, and abhorrent.”

Labor union leaders said they are negotiating for better healthcare, worker safety and wages.

In a statement the union said hazard pay was cut nearly a year-and-a-half ago, despite employees continuing to work through a pandemic.

“Fred Meyer’s callous disregard for their own essential workers is stunning considering the sacrifice these employees have made throughout the pandemic,” said Sandy Humphrey, Secretary Treasurer of UFCW Local 555. “While so many were able to stay safely in their own homes, essential grocery workers showed up to work helping feed our communities.”

Pay increase is being directed toward long term employees with the company offering a 50 cent raise for the next two years and a 40 cent raise for the third year, while the union said the majority of employees have not been offered any raise.

According to Fred Meyer and QFC, they proposed adding $36 million toward wages, $30 million for health care benefits annually and $5 million toward a retirement pension for nearly 5,000 employees.

“Our offer respects our associates by significantly investing in their compensation. This includes a $36 million investment in pay raises, health care coverage and a stable retirement – while keeping groceries affordable,” said Dennis Gibson, president of Fred Meyer.

Portland Democratic Socialists of America announced they are planning to support the strike through schedule mass pickets at various Fred Meyer locations over the coming week.