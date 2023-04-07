PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Thousands of Oregonians who rely on federal money to pay their health insurance may be about to lose coverage.

Currently, 1.5 million Oregonians are on Oregon Health Plan and Children’s Health Insurance Plan. The state estimates more than 100,000 could lose eligibility as the state starts to review income eligibility.

During the pandemic, the state didn’t have to check incomes and added 300,000-400,000 people to the OHP – many of whom had lost their jobs.

Those with OHP coverage will get a packet in the mail from the state sometime over the next several months asking to verify information, especially income.

Oregon Medicaid Director Dana Hittle said that when the Oregon Department of Human Services reaches out, you’ll want to respond.

“If you don’t respond to the packet from the Department of Human Services, you will be notified OHP benefits will be stopped in two months,” Hittle said. “Those who don’t qualify because they are making more now – after the pandemic – would have the option to buy health plans.”

There are several ways to update one’s information before the deadline, according to Oregon.gov:

Online at one.oregon.gov

Via your coordinated care organization (CCO). Members can find their CCO contact information by visiting their website or by phone at: 833-647-3678

By mail at: ONE Customer Service Center, PO Box 14015, Salem, OR 97309

By phone at: 1-800-699-9075 or TTY 711. Phone lines are open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST. Hold times are the shortest in the morning from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

By calling a toll-free language line: You can connect with an interpreter in 16 different languages before being transferred to the Customer Service Center by selecting a toll-free language line at: benefits.oregon.gov

By contacting an OHP-certified Community Partner

In person at any Self-Sufficiency Program, Aging and People with Disabilities or Area Agency on Aging office. Locations and phone numbers can be found here.

