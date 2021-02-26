Thousands powerless in Clackamas, Multnomah counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although the number of people without power has significantly decreased since the recent winter storm that blanketed Oregon, customers are yet again experiencing outages this Friday.

Portland General Electric is currently dealing with over a dozen outages across Multnomah and Clackamas counties. Though some causes are still under investigation, many outages have reportedly been caused by inclement weather or trees falling on power lines.

As of 7 a.m. on Friday, PGE reported a total of 7,640 customers without power across the state. Multnomah County accounts for 3,230 of those customers, while Clackamas County has 4,116 customers affected.

There are no estimated restoration times as of this writing, but PGE says much of the damage is looking like a much easier fix than what was seen during the storm — and repairs should be quicker.

POWER OUTAGE TIPS

If your power goes out, PGE lists the following tips:

Check surge protectors and all the GFCI outlets in your home to make sure they are working properly.

Check your circuit breakers and reset any that may have tripped.

If your entire home is without power or if other homes around you are without power, call PGE to report the outage, either by phone, online or the PGE app. You can also request to get updates and with our outage map, see which areas are being impacted by an outage.

Report outage — PGE

Report outage — Pacific Power

Report outage — Clark County PUD

As the rainy and windy weather continues, more outages could take place. Be sure to take proper precautions and preparations.