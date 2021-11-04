Thousands without power as winds ramp up across region

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of residents are without power as gusty winds blow through the region on Thursday morning.

PGE outage map as of 10:15 a.m., Nov. 4, 2021. (Courtesy: PGE)

The Oregon Coast and the Willamette Valley have got a blustery day on tap, with wind gusts ramping up through the late morning. The strongest winds will be between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. today, with speeds expected to reach up to 30-40 mph.

As the wind storm continues, local power companies are reporting numerous outages.

At about 9:30 a.m., Portland Generic Electric’s website listed nearly 4,000 customers were affected by a total of 153 outages — but as of 10 a.m., that number dropped down to around 1,500 affected customers.

Meanwhile, Pacific Power is dealing with 34 outages throughout the state, affecting 2,438 customers primarily in southern Oregon. For the most part, earlier outages in the Willamette Valley have been restored.