Ticket system to limit drivers along Historic Columbia River Hwy

Motorists driving between Vista House and Ainsworth State Park will need to purchase a pass this summer.

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — This summer there will be limited access to the famous Waterfall Corridor and Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge as officials seek a way to address safety and congestion concerns at the popular tourist destinations.

Between May 24 and Sept. 5 travelers along the Historic Columbia River Highway, between Vista House and Ainsworth State Park, will be required to have a timed vehicle access permit between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The permits will be available for purchase online or a limited number of same-day, in-person passes.

Those visiting via public transit or with a tour, like the Columbia Area Transit bus or Sasquatch Shuttle, do not need a permit, nor do cyclists. Residents and business owners in the area will be issued separate passes.

The passes, one per personal vehicle, allow access to drive through the region, but do not guarantee a parking space at the trailheads or lots near waterfalls.

The new pilot program has been developed by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Oregon State Parks, U.S. Forest Service, and Multnomah County.

Those interested in learning more about the limited access to the Gorge can join an online meeting from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1. Join at tinyurl.com/2022pilotneighborsmeeting and use code: HCRH_Pilot