Brian Bement was found guilty for the 2010 murder of Dr. David Greenspan (Washington Co. District Attorney’s Office)

Brian Bement was convicted Thursday for the March 2010 murder of Dr. David Greenspan

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A jury convicted a man for the second time in the 2010 murder of a Tigard doctor on Thursday after the Oregon Court of Appeals reversed the decision based on more of the victim’s emails being allowed during the first trial.

Brian Daniel Bement was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm.

This comes over 10 years after the murder occurred when Bement shot and killed Dr. David Greenspace just outside of Cornelius on March 13, 2010, prosecutors said.

An investigation uncovered that Bement was running an illegal drug dealing business and his victim, who was struggling with substance abuse, had lent him money. Detectives came to the conclusion that the killing was provoked by financial and business disputes.

After the murder, Bement stole about $30,000 cash from Greenspan, prosecutors added.

The case was originally brought to court in 2012 and Bement was convicted of the murder; however, it was reversed by the Oregon Court of Appeals, which decided that the original judge should have allowed more of Greenspan’s emails to be used during the trial.

“By all accounts, Dr. Greenspan was a kind person who developed issues due to his addiction to drugs. He became involved with the wrong person and paid with his life” said Deputy District Attorney Jeff MacLean. “The DA’s office never lost confidence in the defendant’s guilt.”

DDA Maclean, along with DDA Jeff Lesowski, were the prosecutors on the case.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for later in September.