The district says they are closing the school "out of an abundance of caution."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tigard High School will not have classes on Friday after receiving a “threat of violence” towards the school, the district announced Thursday night.

The Tigard-Tualatin School District says they are gathering information on the credibility of the threat and are working with local police as well as school resource officers to investigate the situation.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are prioritizing the safety of our students and staff and closing Tigard High School Friday,” the district said.

There is expected to be an update from law enforcement by Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story.