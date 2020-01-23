Tillamook County’s computer system hacked

The malware knocked out all computer systems and its websites

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cyberattack on the Tillamook County government systems has temporarily put a strain on operations.

The attack affected all departments, knocked out all computer systems and its websites. Phones were also not functioning properly as a result of the malware attack.

County officials say they are working with police and an independent computer forensics provider in the investigation.

“Tillamook takes the security of the information entrusted to us very seriously,” a statement by the county said. “We are taking steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future, including strengthening security measures,” the county statement said. “Although we are not at liberty to share many details about this matter at this time, we will provide a further update once the investigation is complete.”

Officials say there is no indication that any personal information of Tillamook government employees or residents have been affected or stolen.