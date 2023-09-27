After initially showing up at the wrong courthouse, Chief Raymond Rau was arraigned on four charges.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The police chief of the Tillamook Police Department was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for allegedly stealing evidence. That is until he showed up to the wrong court.

Chief Raymond Rau was set to be arraigned in Tillamook County on four charges related to the removal of controlled substances from an evidence locker, according to the county’s district attorney’s office.

But after he showed up at Lincoln County court, he eventually appeared through video.

Rau was previously on a month-long leave while officials conducted an investigation into his department’s handling of evidence between October 2021 and April 2023.

Investigators say Rau stole more than $100 in cash and less than $100 worth of controlled substances from the evidence locker. He now faces four misdemeanor charges, including second-degree theft, third-degree theft, and two charges of first-degree official misconduct.

Chief Raymond Rau’s leave of absence follows an investigation conducted by the Oregon State Police and the Tillamook County District Attorney into the department’s handling of evidence. (Courtesy:

Chief Raymond Rau’s leave of absence follows an investigation conducted by the Oregon State Police and the Tillamook County District Attorney into the department’s handling of evidence. (Courtesy:

Chief Raymond Rau’s leave of absence follows an investigation conducted by the Oregon State Police and the Tillamook County District Attorney into the department’s handling of evidence. (Courtesy:

Officials say he will book into the Tillamook County jail before being up for conditional release.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.