PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A winning Powerball ticket was purchased in Tillamook for Saturday’s drawing as the top prize climbs to an estimated $1.04 billion for Monday’s drawing – the fourth largest Powerball jackpot in history, according to the Oregon Lottery.

The winning ticket in Tillamook garnered $50,000, however no one has claimed the top prize, officials said. According to the Oregon Lottery, since the current jackpot began on July 22, Oregon has seen 439,688 winners and over $4.7 million in Powerball winnings. Officials said this is the first time two consecutive jackpot runs have accumulated billion-dollar jackpots in Powerball.

Oregon Lottery says it has sold $18.49 million in tickets in this latest run — noting the largest jackpot won in the state totaled $340 million in 2005.