PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Skiers and snowboarders can officially mark their calendars for the opening days of Timberline’s winter season.

Timberline announced that it would be opening its Pucci and Bruno lifts starting on Friday. The park will be running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, so long as conditions permit.

Fresh snow hammered Mt. Hood over the weekend, with about 6 and 12 inches falling between Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Riders can check the latest conditions on Timberline Lodge’s website.

Lift tickets can be purchased at the park or online once the season officially opens. Those who purchased season passes earlier in the year can pick up their pass at guest services.

With it being early in the season, park officials remind riders that there may be unmarked hazards and active machinery along the mountain.