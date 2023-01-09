PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When Tina Kotek raises her right hand and takes the oath of office at 1 p.m. Monday, she will become Oregon’s 39th governor.

She’ll succeed Kate Brown, who served a full 8 years (minus the 38 days before John Kitzhaber served in his 4th term before resigning). Kotek continues a streak of Democratic governors of Oregon since Republican Vic Atiyeh left the office in 1987.

But it was a close race in a 3-way contest that included Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. When Drazan conceded 3 days after the election, Kotek led with 47.15% of the votes while Drazan had 43.47% with 86% of votes counted.

With Kotek’s swearing-in, Oregon’s governorship and legislative leader positions in both chambers will be held by people born after the post-World War II baby boom from 1946 to 1964, Pamplin Media reports.

Neither Kitzhaber nor Neil Goldschmidt is expected to attend Kotek’s inauguration. However, both Ted Kulongoski and Barbara Roberts will likely be at the State Capitol.

The Oregon House and Senate

All 60 state representatives will be seated and sworn in for two-year terms. The Democrats hold a 35-25 lead in seats in the House — but not the supermajority they’ve had in recent years.

In the Senate, 15 senators will be sworn in for new four-year terms, and Winsvey Campos of Aloha will take over the District 18 seat that Ginny Burdick of Portland vacated in late 2021. Campos was elected to the two years remaining in Burdick’s term. Thirteen senators were not up for election on Nov. 8, Pamplin media reports.

But there is one senate vacancy. Dallas Heard, the Roseburg Republican, resigned January 1. His seat in District 1 will be filled by a Republican nominated by the commissioners in Douglas, Coos and Curry counties. But if the seat remains vacant by the end of January, Kotek can fill it by appointing any Republican within the district.

Oregon does not conduct midterm elections for legislative vacancies under a law that dates back to the 1950s.