Toddler falls into canal, passerby jumps in to save boy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A passing motorist jumped out of her car and saved a 2-year-old from drowning after the child crossed Highway 97 and fell into a canal near Redmond on Tuesday.

The child’s grandmother was babysitting and didn’t realize the toddler was missing until after it was all over, Redmond police said.

The driver was headed north on Highway 97 when she spotted a man — the boy’s father — flagging down cars. The driver pulled over and saw the child run across the highway, through the grass and a nearby fence between the road and the canal.

The driver — a woman from Terrebone whose name was not released by police — got out of her car, ran across the highway and saw the toddler fall into the water.

She jumped the fence, jumped into the canal and swam to the child, who was already underneath the water. She grabbed him and took him back to where his father was on the edge of the canal.

The boy coughed up some water .Firefighters took the boy to a nearby hospital where he was evaluated and released.

Police said the boy’s dad was walking home from a grocery store when he saw his son running across the road. The boy’s grandmother, 51-year-old Jodie Ewing, was cited for second-degree child neglect and the case has been sent to DHS and the DA’s office for review.

Redmond police hailed the woman from Terrebone.

“She put herself in great danger when she selflessly crossed a busy 4-lane highway and jumped into the cold canal to save the life of a 2-year-old child she didn’t know,” the said in a release. “She is a hero and we would like to thank her for the bravery and selflessness she displayed last night.”