HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KOIN) – Tofurky’s been gobbled up! Hood River’s plant-based food company just carved a new chapter in an announcement of its new acquisition to the international Morinaga Nutritional Foods.

Morinaga, the manufacturer of Mori-Nu Silken Tofu, acquired Tofurky along with its sister company Moocho, making Moringa the third largest plant-based meat company in the U.S.

For the past 17 years, Morinaga has supplied tofu to Tofurky for its plant-based products.

According to Tofurky CEO Jaime Athos this change gives Morinaga an opportunity to streamline what processes the two companies have had in common throughout those two decades.

“We’re very proud of what we’ve achieved thus far as an independent and family-operated company, but as we enter our next stage of growth, Morinaga will provide the platform needed to help us expand more aggressively in the U.S. and beyond,” Athos said.

Hiroyuki Imanishi, Morinaga’s president and CEO, said his company will help bolster Tofurky’s presence in the U.S. with new product development to meet an increasing market demand.

“Tofurky has a proven track record of success in the U.S. and is a significant player in the plant-based category with many loyal fans,” Imanishi said.

Tofurky will continue manufacturing products at its facility in Hood River, where the company will use Tofurky’s original recipes, according to a press release from Moringa. The company also operates a tofu manufacturing facility in Tualatin, OR.