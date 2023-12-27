Washington and Multnomah counties anticipate business and population growth in the next few decades

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Tolling has been a hot topic in the Portland metro area throughout 2023, but that heat could spread next year as government leaders consider tolling on the west side.

A new study by the Oregon Department of Transportation and Metro focused on improving gridlock during commute times on Highway 26 and Highway 217 — and proposed tolling as a possible solution.

Officials in Washington and Multnomah counties are trying to figure out what to do as projections show huge business and population growth for Washington County in the next few decades.

The idea of tolling these areas may still be in the “what if” stage, but businesses have expressed concerns about moving product and supplies as traffic worsens.

Future tolls could include variable rate tolls by the Vista Ridge Tunnel as well as between Cedar Hills and Murray Boulevard, incentivizing drivers to go in off peak hours, use transit or carpool.

Gov. Tina Kotek has issued a ban on implementing any tolls until 2026. In the meantime, the concept of tolling is just an idea that would require legislative approval.