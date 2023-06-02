Shrek Rave returns to Portland. (Event photo and poster provided by Mammoth NW)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A dance party for Portland’s misunderstood ogres, overcompensating lords and stubborn jackasses is happening at Old Town’s Roseland Theater Friday night.

After selling out shows around the Pacific Northwest in 2022, Shrek Rave returns to Portland Friday, June 2, promising Shrek-themed dance music, neon colors and fun.

“It’s dumb, just come have fun,” a poster for the event reads.

Shrek Rave. (Event photos and poster provided by Mammoth NW)





Marketing manager Ashlee Koehrsen with the local event promotion company Mammoth NW told KOIN 6 News that attendees are strongly encouraged to wear costumes to the event.

“It’s one of the most insane, fun events for sure,” Koehrsen said. “Shrek Rave is exactly what it sounds like: lots of Shrek costumes and dancing to rave mixes of the Shrek soundtracks.”

Ravers must be 21 or older to attend the event. Doors for the event open at 7 p.m. The rave begins at 8 p.m.