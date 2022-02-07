Too early to garden? Garden center sees uptick in business

"It’s exciting with the sun coming out. People will start to get out in the garden"

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KOIN) — With the sun shining in the Portland area this week, people might be visiting nurseries to start their gardens ahead of the spring season.

Al’s Garden and Home, which has locations in Sherwood, Gresham, Wilsonville and Woodburn, reported an uptick in business ahead of this week’s sun filled forecast. The garden center said it’s not too early to start planning your garden or start planting.

“In our climate, you can plant pretty much 12 months out of the year because our ground never freezes,” said Mark Bigej, the co-owner and chief operating officer for Al’s Garden and Home. “All of the plants that we grow or that a lot of the garden centers have in this area are acclimated to our weather. As long as the ground is workable, you can certainly plant.”

Bigej encourages people to start planning now because “Your plant will get into the soil, and then when it starts to shoot out its new growth, it’s also sending out new routes at the same time.”

The plant, he added, will then have its roots established early, and it gives them the entire spring season for them to grow before dry summer months. Bigej recommends planting “hardy trees and shrubs” instead of tropical plants that don’t do as well in this climate.

“(People) are looking at things like fruit trees, roses. They’re starting to grab from colorful primroses and pansies,” he noted.

For those new to planting, the center recommends prepping your soil well, digging a good-sized hole and adding compost to increase your chances of success.

“It’s exciting with the sun coming out. People will start to get out in the garden, and it’s a great time to do it,” Bigej said. “You can do any clean-up you didn’t get done in the fall – rake up leaves and get your garden ready to go.”