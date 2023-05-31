PMG PHOTO: JONATHAN HOUSE – Queen Senya Scott and the Rose Festival Court wave to the crowd at the Grand Floral Parade.

A fair, parades and a coronation are just a few events Portlanders can look forward to in the next few weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since 1907, the Portland Rose Festival has been entertaining residents and visitors to the city. It’s a tradition Portlanders look forward to every year.

The celebration lasts from May 26 to June 11 and while a couple of the top festival events have already passed, there are still plenty to look forward to.

Here’s a list of some of the top Portland Rose Festival events in 2023. A full list of events is available at RoseFestival.org.

CityFair

The CityFair began on Friday, May 29, but will continue over the next couple weekends. This traditional fair features carnival rides in Tom McCall Waterfront Park, fair food, beer, games and entertainment. General admission at the gate costs $15 or $12 for a ticket purchased online in advance. Kids ages 6 and under are free.

Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park 98 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204

When: June 2-4 and June 9-11

Oregon Brewers Festival Tap Takeover

After locals were disappointed to learn the Oregon Brewers Festival would not be returning in 2023, organizers surprised fans by announcing the festival would take part in a tap takeover at the Portland Rose Festival CityFair.

Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park 98 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204

When: June 2-4

CareOregon Starlight Parade

As the sun’s light fades on the horizon, the floats in the annual Starlight Parade illuminate the streets of Portland. Floats, bands and performers in this parade are all lit with lights and glow sticks. The parade includes bands, rodeo queens, classic cars and more. This year’s grand marshal is drag performer Poison Waters.

Where: Begins on Naito Parkway near the CityFair and ends at Providence Park

When: June 3, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fleet Week

For more than 80 years, visiting military ships have docked in Portland during the Portland Rose Festival. During their stop in the Rose City, visitors are invited to look at the ships up close and can even tour them. Anyone hoping to tour one of the ships must have a valid government ID, wear close-toed shoes and be willing to pass through a security checkpoint. Large bags, strollers and wheelchairs are not allowed on board. Visitors with mobility issues can request a dockside tour. Tours are free.

Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park 98 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204

When: June 9-11 – tours will take place between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Fred Meyer Junior Parade

This parade is an opportunity for children who live in Portland and the surrounding areas to shine. There will be dance, drill and baton teams, marching bands, clubs, animals and more. Children also take part in decorating the floats or their bikes or wagons for the parade.

Where: Parade begins at NE Sandy Blvd. and NE 52nd Ave. and continues west on Sandy Blvd., then turns right on NE 40th Ave., then left on NE Tillamook St. before ending at NE 36th Ave.

When: June 7, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Queen’s Coronation

The Portland Rose Festival court has been named, but a queen has yet to be decided. On June 9, one of the princesses nominated from local high schools will be named the next Queen of Rosaria. The queen represents Portland and the Rose Festival for one year at appearances throughout the country and abroad. Candidates are judged on their leadership, school achievements, activities, civic involvement, volunteer service and overall impression.

Where: Oregon Square – on NE 8th Ave. near NE Holladay St.

When: June 9, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Dragon Boat Races

A Chinese tradition takes to the water in Portland as dozens of teams compete in the dragon boat races. On the Willamette River near the Hawthorne Bridge, teams in boats shaped like dragons will paddle fiercely against the competition. Their strokes match the rhythm of a drum that’s played on board. The event is free to attend.

Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park 98 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204

When: June 10-11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grand Floral Parade

The Grand Floral Parade is the big bang event that comes near the end of the Portland Rose Festival. The two-mile march invites spectators to line the streets to take in floats decorated with flowers, leaves and other natural materials. There are bands, horse riders, marching groups, vintage vehicles, llamas, dance teams and more. Tickets to watch the parade inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum are $15. It’s free to watch from the sidewalk along the route.

Where: Parade begins at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum and ends near the Lloyd Center

When: June 10 from 10 a.m .to 12 p.m.