PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s pumpkin time!

With spooky season upon us, Yelp has a list of the top 10 pumpkin patches in the Portland area, bringing gourd times for all.

1. Rossi Farms

The fifth-generation farm in the Parkrose neighborhood nabbed the number one spot on Yelp’s top pumpkin patch list. According to Rossi Farms‘ Facebook page, the farm is hosting the Portland Adventist and Community Services Fall Festival on Oct. 8 offering pumpkin picking, face painting, a petting zoo, and a fresh apple cider press.

2. Sauvie Island Farms

The third-generation farm on Sauvie Island claimed the number two spot on Yelp’s list of best pumpkin patches. Sauvie Island Farms offers U-pick pumpkins in the fall, along with flowers, pears and berries.

3. Frog Pond Farm

Frog Pond Farm’s pumpkin patch is open until Oct. 29 and offers season passes for admission to the patch all season long. General admission includes entry to the farm, yard games, a hay tower climb, weekend shows and food carts, visits with animals, and entry to the bounce house park.

4. Papa’s Pumpkin Patch

Another family-owned favorite, Papa’s Pumpkin Patch on Wachlin Farms in Sherwood features around 50 acres of pumpkins and squash.

“Our Pumpkin Patch was Started by Bob Wachlin when he was in High School to earn a little extra money to buy his [first] pickup truck. Well he got his truck and a that little roadside stand turned into a much bigger business than he ever could have imagined,” Walich Farms says on its website.

5. The Pumpkin Patch

The Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island secured a top-five spot on Yelp’s list — featuring daily hayrides, a corn maze and The Patio Cafe, offering beer and cider on tap. The Pumpkin Patch also offers weekend-only train rides for kids and specialty food booths serving caramel apples, apple cider donuts, kettle corn and more.

6. The Maize at The Pumpkin Patch

Claiming the number six spot, Yelp listed The Maize at The Pumpkin Patch as a top attraction. In 2023, The Maize is celebrating its 25th anniversary and is bringing in Professional Pumpkin Carver Tim Pate on Oct. 13 under the Big Top Tent.

The Maize is open through Oct. 31.

7. Dolan Creek Farm

At number seven, Dolan Creek Farm in Boring features tractor rides, a bakery, a donut stand, a chance to feed farm animals and a Trick or Treat Trail for young kids on Oct. 30 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to the Dolan Creek Farm website, Thursdays are free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8. Scholls Ferry Farm

Scholls Ferry Farm in Hillsboro is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The family-friendly farm offers U-pick and pre-picked pumpkins and welcomes dogs.

9. Oregon Heritage Farms

At number nine, Oregon Heritage Farms in Hillsboro features a pumpkin patch to pair with their 200-acre apple orchard. According to their website, purchases from the pumpkin patch benefit the Hillsboro High School baseball team.

The farm includes several activities including an apple slingshot, a mini hay maze and their signature apple donuts and apple cider slushies.

10. Roloff Farms

At number 10, Roloff Farms in Helvetia boasts a “galore” of activities at the patch including a scenic trail walk, a Pumpkin Express Train, a hay pyramid, wagon tours, mini golf, and a food court. The farm was also the backdrop to the TLC series “Little People, Big World.”

The pumpkin patch is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.