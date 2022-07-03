PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland has been a craft beer center for quite some time, but which are the top-rated ones?
Yelp reviewers have weighed in over the years, and these are currently the top-rated breweries within the city’s limits.
10. Great Notion
Great Notion’s Northwest Industrial location is open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Address: 2444 NW 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97210
Website: GreatNotion.com
9. Away Days Brewing
The Central Eastside spot offers hoppy lagers, pale ales and of course, IPAs. It’s open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Address: 1516 SE 10th Ave Portland, OR 97214
Website: AwayDaysBrewing.com
8. Ecliptic Brewing
Ecliptic Brewing is currently offering takeout as their Moon Room location is currently closed until March 2023, but it’s still a local favorite coming in at No. 8.
Address: 930 SE Oak St Portland, OR 97214
Website: EclipticBrewing.com
7. Steeplejack Brewing
Would you rather drink a beer on a Sunday morning than go to church? This place could be both since the new spot has reclaimed an old Sullivan’s Gulch church.
Address: 2400 NE Broadway Portland, OR 97232
Website: SteeplejackBeer.com
6. Level Beer
The location may be a bit of a hike for some, but craft beer drinkers are still raving about Level Beer.
Address: 5211 NE 148th Ave Portland, OR 97230
Website: LevelBeer.com
5. Great Notion Brewing – Alberta location
For those on the eastside of the Willamette who want to enjoy a Great Notion brew, but don’t want to travel across the river, head on over to the brewery’s Alberta Arts District spot.
Address: 2204 NE Alberta St Ste 101 Portland, OR 97211
Website: GreatNotion.com
4. Backwoods
A transplant from Carson, Washington, Backwoods is making its mark on Portland’s brewery scene. Popular drinks include a Blueberry Wheat and a Danger Zone Hazy IPA.
Address: 231 NW 11th Ave Portland, OR 97209
Website: BackwoodsBrewingCompany.com
3. Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House
Yes, the actually brewery is based out of Bend, but Yelp reviewers couldn’t help themselves: they really enjoyed the Pearl District location for the food and space.
Address: 210 NW 11th Ave Portland, OR 97209
Website: DeschutesBrewery.com
2. Cascade Brewing Barrel House
The Southeast Portland brewery calls itself the “House of Sour” based on its barrel-aged sour beers, which, in a craft beer scene featuring lots and lots of IPAs, helps it stand out.
Address: 939 SE Belmont St Portland, OR 97214
Website: CascadeBrewingBarrelHouse.com
1. 10 Barrel Brewing Portland
The top-rated Portland brewery is located in Northwest, according to Yelpers. It also features a rooftop patio, which is perfect for beautiful summer days and nights.
Address: 1411 NW Flanders St Portland, OR 97209
Website: 10Barrel.com