PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland has been a craft beer center for quite some time, but which are the top-rated ones?

Yelp reviewers have weighed in over the years, and these are currently the top-rated breweries within the city’s limits.

Great Notion’s Northwest Industrial location is open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Address: 2444 NW 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97210

Website: GreatNotion.com

The Central Eastside spot offers hoppy lagers, pale ales and of course, IPAs. It’s open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Address: 1516 SE 10th Ave Portland, OR 97214

Website: AwayDaysBrewing.com

Ecliptic Brewing is currently offering takeout as their Moon Room location is currently closed until March 2023, but it’s still a local favorite coming in at No. 8.

Address: 930 SE Oak St Portland, OR 97214

Website: EclipticBrewing.com

Would you rather drink a beer on a Sunday morning than go to church? This place could be both since the new spot has reclaimed an old Sullivan’s Gulch church.

Address: 2400 NE Broadway Portland, OR 97232

Website: SteeplejackBeer.com

The location may be a bit of a hike for some, but craft beer drinkers are still raving about Level Beer.

Address: 5211 NE 148th Ave Portland, OR 97230

Website: LevelBeer.com

For those on the eastside of the Willamette who want to enjoy a Great Notion brew, but don’t want to travel across the river, head on over to the brewery’s Alberta Arts District spot.

Address: 2204 NE Alberta St Ste 101 Portland, OR 97211

Website: GreatNotion.com

A transplant from Carson, Washington, Backwoods is making its mark on Portland’s brewery scene. Popular drinks include a Blueberry Wheat and a Danger Zone Hazy IPA.

Address: 231 NW 11th Ave Portland, OR 97209

Website: BackwoodsBrewingCompany.com

Yes, the actually brewery is based out of Bend, but Yelp reviewers couldn’t help themselves: they really enjoyed the Pearl District location for the food and space.

Address: 210 NW 11th Ave Portland, OR 97209

Website: DeschutesBrewery.com

The Southeast Portland brewery calls itself the “House of Sour” based on its barrel-aged sour beers, which, in a craft beer scene featuring lots and lots of IPAs, helps it stand out.

Address: 939 SE Belmont St Portland, OR 97214

Website: CascadeBrewingBarrelHouse.com

The top-rated Portland brewery is located in Northwest, according to Yelpers. It also features a rooftop patio, which is perfect for beautiful summer days and nights.

Address: 1411 NW Flanders St Portland, OR 97209

Website: 10Barrel.com