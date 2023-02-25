Yes, you can still have fun at Oregon state parks in the winter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon is a state filled with outdoor recreation options, and those options don’t go away in the winter.

Although the colder weather might deter some people from spending time outdoors, there are still plenty of things to do, especially at Oregon state parks.

There are more than 350 state parks all across the Beaver State, which means in the winter, you often don’t have to travel far to reach one.

Stephanie Knowlton, a public information officer for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department shared this list of what to do in Oregon state parks in the winter.

Stay in a cabin or yurt

Oregon State Parks cabins and yurts are coveted items in the summer, but in the winter many of them are up for grabs. In fact, for the weekend of Feb. 24, there are 17 parks with either a yurt or cabin available to rent.

Crissey Field State Recreation Site – photo courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

People can make reservations at oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com and there’s even a feature on the website that shows what sites are available to reserve for the coming weekend.

Knowlton said a couple years ago she rented a yurt in Tumalo State Park, near Bend.

“It was pretty chilly but the yurt was nice and toasty inside and so it’s a fun time to go and you can take board games or your favorite book or art supplies and so just kind of create that little cozy space inside the cabin or yurt and have a really lovely time,” she said.

Guests should know there is no wifi in the cabins or yurts.

Go snowshoeing, sledding or cross country skiing

When they’re covered in snow in the winter, many Oregon State Parks hiking trails become trails devoted to snowshoeing or cross country skiing. Visitors can choose long trails or short trails.

Collier Memorial State Park – photo courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Emigrant Springs State Heritage Area, near Pendleton, has about 20 miles of trails through the woods for snowshoeing or cross country skiing. The park also has sledding hills.

LaPine State Park near Bend has 10 miles of trails for cross country skiing.

Dress appropriately and go hiking or biking

Hiking and biking are not out of the question in the winter. However, some places are more suited for them than others.

In the winter, dirt trails in Oregon can get wet and slippery and paved paths might be a better option.

The Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail has miles of paved paths for hikers, bikers or runners to enjoy. One option is to visit the 4.5-mile Twin Tunnels segment of the trail that connects Mosier to Hood River. Hikers or bicyclists on this stretch will pass through tunnels and enjoy views of the Columbia River.

Champoeg State Heritage Area near Newberg also has a 4-mile bike trail that begins in the Riverside Day-Use Area and ends at the park’s Historic Butteville Store.

Anyone who chooses to go hiking on a trail that’s wet, icy or snowy should make sure they’re wearing shoes with proper traction, or traction devices or microspikes. As always, hikers and bikers should dress for the weather and pack the 10 essentials.

Check out some wildlife

Wildlife can be spotted in almost any Oregon State Park, whether it’s marine life in the Pacific Ocean or hoofed animals in Oregon’s plains.

Right now, at Wallowa Lake State Park, there’s a resident fox that visitors have been taking pictures of. The fox has been out and about during the winter, flashing its red fur for people to see.

Birds of all kinds can be seen at Oregon State Parks. Guests might want to consider bringing a pair of binoculars along to spot them. There are eagles, blue heron, cormorants and black oystercatchers, just to name a few.

Cape Lookout State Park – photo courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

On the Oregon coast, the winter whale migration is winding down, but whales will be on the move again in mid-March. Oregon Whale Watch Week runs Tuesday, March 28 – Sunday, April 2, 2023. Sea lions are another fun animal to watch on the coast and are often easier to spot than whales.

“Just be careful of the passes. You want to make sure that you’re watching the weather and make sure that you’re packing appropriately because there can be snow on those mountain passes to the coast,” Knowlton said.

Stay at a state park while downhill skiing

While you might not be able to go downhill skiing in Oregon State Parks, you can choose to stay at a state park instead of a hotel or lodge on your next ski trip.

Knowlton said when she and her family rented a yurt at Tumalo State Park, it served as their base camp while they went off and explored Mt. Bachelor.

Safety

Regardless of what you choose to do during the winter, it’s important to be prepared for the elements and pack accordingly.

Winter in Oregon can be unpredictable. One minute it can be sunny with blue sky and the next could be a downpour. Knowlton said it’s important people remember to pack the 10 essentials for their adventures.

Navigation – a map, compass and/or GPS system Sun protection – sunglasses sunscreen and a hat (yes, even in the winter) Insulation – jacket, hat, gloves, rain shell and thermal underwear Illumination – flashlight, lanterns and headlamp First-aid supplies – first aid kit (be sure to check the expiration date on items) Fire – matches, lighter and fire starters Repair kit and tools – duct tape, knife, screwdriver and scissors Nutrition – pack an extra day’s supply of food, preferably no-cook items Hydration – water and water treatment supplies Emergency shelter – Tent, space blanket, tarp and bivy

“Make sure that you’re prepared when you’re going out into these spaces so you can enjoy them safely,” Knowlton said.

She said to make wise decisions when it comes to trails. If a trail doesn’t look safe to use on a particular day, it’s best to avoid it and wait for a day with better conditions.